Tar Heels remind media of preseason expectations in win over Wolverines

UNC center Armando Bacot looked every bit the preseason All-American candidate Wednesday against Michigan, scoring 26 points on 15 shots as the Tar Heels topped the Wolverines 80-76 at the Jumpman Invitational. North Carolina has now responded to its four-game losing streak by winning four straight games, including back-to-back neutral-court victories over Ohio State and UM.

Bacot had plenty of help from fellow 2022 NCAA Tournament Heroes RJ Davis and Caleb Love, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. The Tar Heels were able to limit the Michigan All-American Hunter Dickinson to nine points on nine shots.

Michigan has played multiple close games but hasn’t been able to finish the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now North Carolina. The Wolverines were led by 22 points from Kobe Bufkin and 17 points on NBA-level shot-making from freshman Jett Howard. The Wolverines have now lost 3 of 5 and return home to play Central Michigan before starting the Big Ten slate in full in January.

Here’s what media members said about North Carolina’s win over Michigan.