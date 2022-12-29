Tar Heels land commitment from 2024 five-star PG

The UNC basketball program has landed the commitment of its top point guard target in the 2024 class.

Five-star guard Elliot Cadeau announced on Wednesday that he committed to the Tar Heels over other programs including Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and Louisville.

Cadeau had taken visits to North Carolina, Texas Tech and Louisville before deciding UNC was the place for him.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is ranked the No. 8 overall player in the 247Sports rankings and rated as the top overall point guard in the class.

Originally from West Orange, NJ, Cadeau transferred to national prep school Link Academy (Mo.) for his junior year. He has been a standout so far this season

Now the question remains, will Cadeau remain in the class of 2024 or move into the class of 2023. At this moment, he has the option to do either.

If he were to join the 2023 class for North Carolina, he would be pairing up with top-20 guard Simeon Wilcher and top-60 forward Zayden High. Currently, the lone commitment in the class of 2024 for UNC is four-star wing Drake Powell.

With UNC expected to lose junior guard Caleb Love after this year, there would be an opening to come in and play significant minutes alongside potentially RJ Davis and then reserve guard Seth Trimble. If he stays in 2024, both Love and Davis would be gone.

Cadeau now becomes UNC’s second-highest rated commit after GG Jackson, who was committed to the Tar Heels before flipping to South Carolina.

