The UNC Basketball program has the most 25+ win seasons of any Division I basketball program in the country. That is pure excellence at its finest.

With less than 40 days until the start of the 2022-2023 basketball season, UNC Basketball shared that the Tar Heels have the most 25+ win seasons of all division one programs.

Carolina Basketball shared a very interesting statistic yesterday is Twitter.

When it comes to consistency, excellence, and a winning tradition, there are very few like the Carolina Way. In 112 seasons, the Tar Heels have an all-time record of 2322-839. That is a .735 all-time winning percentage. They have been the conference Champion 39 times and have been the ACC tournament Champions 26 times.

When it comes to the regular season, UNC leads all division one teams with 25+ win seasons. For some perspective, let’s just look at the last 20 years.

Since the 2002-2003 season, the Tar Heels have only had seven seasons with less than 25 wins. Of that seven, there are only 4 of those seasons that had less than 20 wins. The lowest win total in the past 20 seasons is in 2019-2020 when the Tar Heels only won 14 games. Many programs would be grateful for that kind of consistency.

The highest win total over the past 20 years was the 2007-2008 season when the Tar Heels went 36-3. They lost in the National Semifinal game that season.

In the past 20 seasons, the Tar Heels have won three national championships. Their total wins in those seasons are as follows.

During the 2004-2005 run to a championship, their record was 33-4

During the 2008-2009 run to a championship, their record was 34-4

During the 2016-2017 run to a championship, their record was 33-7

Of all of their Championship years, their worst record was 32 total wins (1981-1982).

Their lowest win total of any season all-time was 4 wins in both the 1911-1912 and 1912-1913 seasons. More recently, their worst season was the 2001-2002 season with just 8 wins.

A rather incredible run of excellence.

