Tar Heels fans were not happy with Rece Davis
The UNC basketball program was able to escape with a win at Syracuse on Tuesday night thanks to a layup by Pete Nance and then RJ Davis drawing a charge call late.
While UNC led for most of the first half and took a four-point lead into halftime, Syracuse kept it close and even rallied from a 10-point deficit to take a lead very late. Joe Girard’s three-pointer with over a minute left gave them a 68-66 lead before the Tar Heels rallied.
Despite what some will call a controversial call late, UNC got the win and moved to 7-3 in the ACC.
But during the game, it was clear that UNC fans weren’t happy with the duo of Rece Davis and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Throughout the game, Twitter was complaining about the duo, thinking that they were clearly favoring Syracuse.
And it continued after the game as well. Here are some of the tweets from the game:
Man, just got to my room and turned the game on….@ReceDavis is having a MOMENT on air EVERY SINGLE TIME @Cuse_MBB makes a positive DRIBBLE.
Whew. Thought him and Hubert were cool former coworkers
— Blake Diamond (@Bdiamond42) January 25, 2023
Really wish we could have anyone on the call other than ABC boy @ReceDavis. I thought the ACC network guys were bad. 100 times better than out right rooting for a team to win
— Cole Brazier (@cb4unc) January 25, 2023
Petition to never let Rece Davis and Debbie Antonelli announce another UNC game ever again
— Suzanne 💙🐑 (@TarHeelGirl93) January 25, 2023
I was surprised and disappointed by that @ReceDavis and @debbieantonelli sounded like the Syracuse home feed last night.
If either happens to see this, I’d love for you to listen to the last 10 minutes of the 2H and tell me what you think.
Your job is just to describe the action.
— Gary M (@nuggetpalooza) January 25, 2023
Hey @ReceDavis and @debbieantonelli enjoy that L Syracuse is taking despite your best efforts to cheer on the Orange. So much for unbiased commentary, but when one of you is a State alum…
— chrisdarling (@chrisdarling) January 25, 2023
