Tar Heels fans were not happy with Rece Davis

The UNC basketball program was able to escape with a win at Syracuse on Tuesday night thanks to a layup by Pete Nance and then RJ Davis drawing a charge call late.

While UNC led for most of the first half and took a four-point lead into halftime, Syracuse kept it close and even rallied from a 10-point deficit to take a lead very late. Joe Girard’s three-pointer with over a minute left gave them a 68-66 lead before the Tar Heels rallied.

Despite what some will call a controversial call late, UNC got the win and moved to 7-3 in the ACC.

But during the game, it was clear that UNC fans weren’t happy with the duo of Rece Davis and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Throughout the game, Twitter was complaining about the duo, thinking that they were clearly favoring Syracuse.

And it continued after the game as well. Here are some of the tweets from the game: