Tar Heels fall in NET rankings

This hasn’t been the start the UNC basketball program had hoped for going into the 2022-23 season. After losing to Pitt on Friday, the Tar Heels have dropped to 9-5 on the year and 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

With the loss, UNC will drop out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday afternoon. But they also saw their NET ranking drop as well.

As of Sunday night, the Tar Heels are now outside of the Top 30 and are ranked No. 32 on the NET rankings. That’s down three spots from No. 29 after Saturday’s games on December 31st.

The downward trend is not what UNC fans are hoping for.

UNC still has the one Quad 1 win, that comes against Ohio State on a neutral court. They failed to get another when they faced Pitt on Friday afternoon on the road. The Tar Heels are 1-5 in Quad 1 games this season, something that also plagued them last year.

While UNC hasn’t taken a complete freefall in the NET rankings, they aren’t going the right way. With five losses, UNC really needs to start stacking wins here as we get into the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.