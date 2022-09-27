Tar Heels Currently Playing in the Pros

The NBA officially opened up training camp, as 11 former UNC Basketball players are Featured on rosters throughout the league.

When the NBA season opens up on Tuesday, October 18th, you will likely see Eleven former UNC basketball standouts on rosters across the league. Today marked the start of training camp for teams. Let’s briefly examine where each player is for the 2022-2023 season.

Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony opens up his third season with the Orlando Magic. Anthony was a first-round pick, fifteenth overall in the 2020 draft. Last season he averaged 16 points per game while playing in 65 games. He also averaged five rebounds and six assists per game.

Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes enters his eleventh season in the NBA and is currently a member of the Sacramento Kings. Barnes was a first-round pick (7th overall) by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 draft. He has since played for the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, while he is on the verge of his fifth season with the Kings. For his career, Barnes has averaged 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game.

Tony Bradley

Tony Bradley begins his sixth season in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. Bradley was a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 draft. Since 2017 he has played for the Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia Sixers, and Bulls. For his career, he has averaged five points, four rebounds, and one assist per game.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock enters his tenth year in the NBA as a key member of the Dallas Mavericks. Bullock was originally drafted in the first round (25th pick) by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has spent seasons with the Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. For his career, Bullock has averaged eight points, three rebounds, and one assist per game.

Danny Green

Danny Green will begin this season recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the Playoffs last season. He is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Green was drafted in the second round (16th pick) by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia Sixers. For his career, Green has averaged 9 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game.

Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson opens the season with the Boston Celtics. This could be a perfect fit for Jackson as he enters his sixth season. He was a first-round pick (15th) in the 2017 draft by the Portland Trailblazers. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings on draft day. Jackson has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns. For his career, Jackson has averaged seven points, two rebounds, and one assist per game.

Cameron Johnson

There may be no more important Tar Heel to his team than Cameron Johnson is to the Phoenix Suns. Johnson enters his fourth season with the Suns after being drafted in the first round (11th) by the Minnesota Timberwolves and traded to Phoenix on draft day. He is the sixth man on a team that has gone deep into the Playoffs the past two seasons. For his career, Johnson has averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Nassir Little

Nassir Little will begin his fourth season in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was drafted in the first round (25th) by the Blazers in the 2019 draft. Since joining the Blazers, Little has averaged six points, four rebounds, and an assist per game. Last season was the best season of his young career.

Theo Pinson

Maybe the most remarkable story of the pro-Tar Heels is that of Theo Pinson. He is currently a member of the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He signed as a free agent with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018 and has also played with the New York Knicks. There is talk that Pinson could be a regular rotation player for the Mavericks this upcoming season. For his career, Pinson has averaged three points, one rebound, and one assist per game.

Day’Ron Sharpe

Day’Ron Sharpe begins his second year in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the first round (29th) of the 2021 NBA draft. The Suns traded Sharpe to Brooklyn on August 6, 2021. In his rookie campaign, Sharpe averaged six points, five rebounds, and an assist. He appeared in 32 games for the Nets last season.

Coby White

Coby White begins his fourth season in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. He was drafted by Chicago in the first round (7th) of the 2019 NBA draft. Injuries have limited his full-time status, but White has contributed off the bench for Chicago each season. For his career, White has averaged 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game.

