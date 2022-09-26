Tar Heels Begin Practices for New Season

The UNC Basketball Tar Heels open practice today for a season that has high expectations. They officially open their season in 42 days.

One hundred and seventy-five days ago, the UNC basketball team closed an incredible run to the NCAA Tournament Championship game with a three-point loss to Kansas.

While that loss left them short of another banner in the Dean Dome, I don’t know many Tar Heel fans that were disappointed. The “Iron Five” gave us a March and early April to remember. That included a couple of big wins against that team over in Durham.

Today, it all begins again.

Today is the official day that Huber Davis’s 2022-2023 Tar Heels can begin practice for their goal of another NCAA Championship. They will open their season on Monday, November 7th versus UNC Wilmington. That is just 42 days away.

There is no question that the expectations are high for this season. The Tar Heels return four of the five starters from last season. They have replaced Brady Manek with transfer Pete Nance. In addition, they have added a class that includes three four-star recruits – Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, and Tyler Nickel.

UNC also returns key reserves Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, D’Marco Dunn, and Justin McKoy. If history has proven anything in Chapel Hill, it is that development takes place over the summer and off-season. Returning players play an even bigger role.

The Achilles heel of the Tar Heels last season was depth and rotation. The biggest question for Coach Davis this season might be finding quality minutes for all of the players available to contribute at a high level.

Follow Keeping It Heel for all of the developments, updates, and news for another exciting season of Tar Heel basketball.

Today, it all begins.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.