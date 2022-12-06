Tapestry Achieves 2025 Goal of 100,000 Volunteer Hours Two-and-a-Half Years Early

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Tapestry, Inc.

Today Tapestry is proud to announce that we have achieved our 2025 goal of completing 100,000 Volunteer service hours globally in our communities – two-and-a-half years early!

Volunteering is core to who we are as a purpose-led company with employees that stretch what’s possible with the generosity of their time, talent and resources. This achievement was made possible by thousands of employees across our brands and regions who, even through unprecedented times, prioritized making a difference in their local communities.

Volunteering by the numbers:

Through our global Tapestry Gives Volunteer program, all global employees, including part- and full-time corporate, field and fulfillment center, receive up to one paid day a year of Volunteer Time Off to Volunteer with causes they are most passionate about. Other critical success factors that helped us achieve this goal include:

Offering a wide array of Volunteer options like flexible scheduling, virtual options and honoring Volunteer hours for acts of service like letter writing, donation drives and making kits of essential items for those in need.

Implementing a localized approach with Volunteer committees in each market across the US, and across our global regions in Europe and APAC. Led by +250 Volunteer ambassadors, these Champions help foster a culture of service and drive contextual community engagement.

Powered by our Tapestry Gives program, each of our brands are encouraged to support social issues that matter most to them. Through this customized approach, Coach, kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman employees can volunteer for causes that they are passionate about.

Ensuring teams are recognized for their impact, Tapestry launched our first-ever National Volunteer Week Campaign recognizing top volunteers from across our brands for their impact on their communities.

Tapestry is committed to creating lasting change in our communities. And we’re not done yet. Today we announced that we are building on our milestone of 100,000 Volunteer hours. By 2030, Tapestry is committed to reaching 500,000 volunteer hours because we know our people are passionate about giving back to their communities.

For more information on Tapestry Gives and our social impact efforts, visit: https://www.tapestry.com/responsibility/our-communities/

