Taos Arts Council to host “Celebration of the Arts” fundraiser on Sunday | Arts
The Taos Arts Council — celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022 — has successfully fostered inclusivity across all artistic disciplines and has done much to maintain the reputation of Taos as a notable art destination. And for this year’s fundraiser, the nonprofit organization is truly living up to their mission with an event designed with more accessibility and an agenda full of joy.
“We’ve foregone the Gala we normally would schedule to instead offer a showcase full of exciting live performances and a non-juried ‘Random Art’ show and sale,” said TAC Board President Sonya Davis.
