Tanzania: Seven Enlisted for Isles Volleyball Tour

Zanzibar — Seven volleyball teams have so far confirmed to participate in the 2023 Mapinduzi Cup ahead of its official opening on January 5th next year.

The teams are from Tanzania Mainland and the Isles, according to Zanzibar Volleyball Association (ZAVA).

The association’s Chairman of the Technical Committee, Burhan Ali named the Clubs Polisi Zanzibar, KVZ and Nyuki as the men’s teams while KVZ, JKU and JKT will play in the ladies category.

“Everything is in place as we expect more teams to submit confirmation before the end of this year. We expect to see more teams from the Mainland this time,” he said.

The chairman urged other teams wishing to participate to confirm participation before the deadline on January 3rd next year.

They said previously the deadline was December 27 this year before extending it to January 3rd, 2023.

They said the tournaments also involve teams from Tanzania Mainland and two teams from there have already submitted their participation

JKT were the first Mainland team to confirm entry, according to the ZAVA official

The Mapinduzi Cup is a series of tournaments meant to commemorate the Zanzibar Revolution.

Although football tournament is more popular, there are also many Sporting events staged to commemorate Revolution day which is marked annually on 12 January.