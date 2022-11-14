Tanya Tucker to Perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.

Tanya Tucker is known to be a country music trailblazer – who first burst onto the scene with 1972’s “Delta Dawn,” then returned in Glory with the GRAMMY®-winning 2019 album While I’m Livin’ – comes to Prescott to share her classic hits and one-of-a-kind Outlaw sound. Join us when country legend Tanya Tucker lights up Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Thursday night, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m

Since “Delta Dawn” made her a country icon at the tender age of 13, Tanya Tucker has been writing, breaking, and re-writing the rules for Country Music Stardom.

A proud daughter of Seminole, Texas, Tanya followed her breakout song with a flurry of hits that honed her trademark sound and established her as a standalone artist: “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late, ” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.” Along the way, she became one of country music’s most admired and influential artists, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya has also collected numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs, and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two Grammys: Best Country Album (While I’m Livin’) and Best Country Song, (“Bring My Flowers Now”).

Other artists, with more than fifty years of performing and accolades behind them, might be content to settle down in the twilight of their success. But Tanya Tucker’s Legacy inspired a new generation of country and pop artists, notably Brandi Carlisle and Shooter Jennings, who co-produced her 2019 album While I’m Livin’. The album, coupled with a triumphant SRO return to LA’s Troubadour Nightclub in the fall of 2020, lit the afterburners on Tanya’s career and now country fans of all ages have come to treasure her fiery, one-of-a-kind musical style.

Tickets for Tanya Tucker start at $49. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in Prescott, Arizona. The Ticket Office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 am – 6 pm; and Thursdays and Fridays, 9 am – 4 pm For reservations or more information, please call: (928) 776.2000 or visit: www.ycpac.com.

