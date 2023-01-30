Tanya Porter, Dawson County’s first varsity volleyball coach, steps down after seven seasons

While she will no longer be serving in a coaching capacity, Porter will continue her role as the high school’s graduation coach.

Porter was not only an integral part of founding the volleyball program in 2016, but she also helped build a team that became a contender within Region 7-3A and made multiple state tournament appearances.

Most recently, the Lady Tigers put together one of its most successful regular seasons, earning 26 wins, finishing third in the region and producing four All-Region players.

Coach Porter congratulates a player after winning a point during a match in last year’s Region 7-3A tournament.

– photo by Rio White



Porter’s mantra throughout her tenure as head coach was ‘Team, Compete, Believe’ — which was ultimately reflected by the close-knit and fierce nature of her teams on the court.

This sense of identity led to sustained success — over the seven seasons of the program’s history, Porter coached the Lady Tigers to 130 wins and led them to four trips to the state tournament, highlighted by a quarterfinal appearance in 2019.

Despite how relatively young the program is, Porter has helped put together a strong group of assistant coaches and talented alumni who could potentially step in to lead the team going forward.