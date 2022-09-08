Tanner, Wolfpack boys score low at Butte golf





FAIRMONT HOT SPRINGS — Glacier’s Chloe Tanner shot the best round Wednesday, and the Wolfpack boys took the team lead at the two-day Butte Invitational golf tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Tanner fired a first-round 81 to take a three-stroke lead over Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud. The Wolfpack, with Braelyn Ryan also finishing in the top 10 on Wednesday, sits third in the girls team race with 399 strokes. Belgrade (392) and Hellgate (396) are 1-2.

The Pack boys own a two-stroke lead over the host Butte Bulldogs, with Tyler Avery sitting second at 74 and Trey Engellant fourth at 77. Trevor Cunningham added an 82, and Glacier ended the first day with 319 strokes.

Flathead, with Tyler Williams sitting third at 75 and Dylan Morris in a tie for eighth (82), is third at 325.

Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a 71 to take a three-stroke lead in the boys medalist race.

The tournament concludes Thursday at Fairmont.

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Glacier 319; 2, Butte 321; 3, Flathead 325; 4, Sentinel 334; 5, Big Sky 354; 6, Belgrade 363; 7, Dillon 365; 8, Hellgate 373; 9, Butte Central 436.

Individual Top 10

Jack Prigge, Butte 71

Tyler Avery, Glacier 74

Tyler Williams, Flathead 75

Trey Engellant, Glacier 77

Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 78

Jacob Maroney, Belgrade 78

Brenner Booth, Butte 80

Dylan Morris, Flathead 82

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 82

Samuel Loyson, Big Sky 83

Glacier (319) — Tyler Avery 74, Trevor Cunnigham 82, Trey Genellant 77, Tanyon Murray 86, Wes Weber 89.

Flathead (325) — Nick Dubois 85, Dylan Morris 82, Tyler Williams 75, Korbin Eaton 83, Noah Hannah 89.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Belgrade 392; 2, Hellgate 396; 3, Glacier 399; 4, Butte 415; 5, Dillon 423; 6,. Flathead 452; 7, Sentinel 454.

Individual Top 7

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 81

Anna Stensrud, 84 Hellgate

Leila Mamangum, Belgrade 93

Dylan Bartoletti, Butte 94

Nataly Durham, Belgrade 95

Bella Cory, Hellgate 99

Kira Kemph, Dillon 99

Teagan McMahon, Belgrade 101

Braelyn Ryan, Glacier 102

4 tied with 103

Glacier (399) — Chloe Tanner 81, Kenna Sandler 103, Braelyn Ryan 102, Sophia LeDuc 113, Abbi Townsend 127.

Flathead (452) — McKinlie Murer 106, Becca Vosen 113, Ladahlia Hook 107, Siarah Holden 126, Payzlee Boyce 133.