Tanner Laczynski’s first NHL goal not enough as Flyers losing streak reaches seven games

It was turnover and unfortunate bounces not going the Flyers’ way that lead to their seventh straight loss. This one came in the form of a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Even Tanner Laczynski’s first NHL goal wasn’t enough to give them the energy they needed. The game was very evenly played for the most part, but the Flyers couldn’t get the bounces they needed.

It was Calgary who opened up the scoring off a Tony DeAngelo turnover in the Offensive zone. It was Blake Coleman who caused the chaos, getting the puck to Jonathan Huberdeau for a 2-on-1 break with Coleman himself. Travis Sanheim had just jumped onto the ice or there would’ve been no Flyer back to cover. Huberdeau elected to shoot and was able to beat Carter Hart over the Blocker side just under five minutes into the game.

The Flames went up 2-0 on another odd-man rush, this time ending with a Dillon Dube goal. Coming up the ice with Nikita Zadorov, Dube decided to keep the puck himself and beat high on the glove side. It was once again Coleman who caused the turnover with a well-timed poke of the puck in his own end. Just like that, the Flyers were in a 2-0 hole.

It didn’t last long though as Tanner Lacznyski had something to say about it. Kevin Hayes controlled the puck at the point and spun around to throw a shot at the net. It was Laczynski who had his stick on the ice and was able to tip it past Jacob Markstrom. That marked his first goal in the NHL and came at an important point.

But the Flames would increase the deficit back to two in the second period off of an unfortunate bounce. Rasmus Andersson fired one from the point that would take a deflection off Joel Farabee’s stick and hit the back of the net. The Flyers weren’t going to go down without a fight. That is something that has been evident since the beginning of the season. They do not lack effort.

And it was Farabee who cut the deficit to one once again as he picked off a clearing attempt from Andrew Mangiapane, skated into open space, and wristed one past Markstrom. The Flyers would go for the empty net with about 2:40 to play and would have some opportunities, but Calgary iced this one with two empty net goals.

So the streak is now at seven games as the Flyers will head to Washington on Wednesday looking to avoid getting even closer to a double digit streak.