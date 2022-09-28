Tania Nunez Sparks Women’s Golf’s Rise at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Led by Tania Nunez’ rise in the rankings, the Central Arkansas Women’s golf team rose three places on Tuesday, moving up to 11th place at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Tuesday’s round of golf saw three Bears improve their standing heading into day three.

Nunez jumped up 14 spots in her second round, firing an even 72 to move into 13th place. Her day two was punctuated by three birdies in her last four holes.

Pim-orn Thitisup climbed eight spots after playing her way to a 3-over 75. After 36 holes of golf, she sits inside the top-40 at 37th. Valeria Ramirez finds herself in 48th after Tuesday’s round, leveling out to a 6-over 150 through two days of play.

Making a considerable move up, Elin Kumli shot two Stokes over par on Tuesday, jumping 19 spots. Kumlin finished off the round with birdies on three of her last four holes.

Following the second day of golf, the Bears now sit five strokes out of eighth place, needing to make up just three strokes to move into the top-10.

Pepperdine still leads the field, now 11 strokes in the lead. Colorado is in second place, with Kennesaw State and Fresno State tied for third. Individually, Pepperdine holds the top two spots, in Lauren Gomez and Lion Higo. In third place is Fresno State’s Harriet Lynch.

The Bears are back on the course to wrap up play tomorrow, playing one more round on Wednesday.