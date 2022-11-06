Tanev’s late goal helps Kraken hand Penguins seventh straight loss

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Tanev scored with 3:39 remaining in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their seventh straight loss with a 3-2 win at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Tanev, who played for Pittsburgh from 2019-2021, scored with a wrist shot in the slot off a pass by Yanni Gourde from behind the net.

“Great for me, but I think it’s more important that the team got all six points on this road trip,” Tanev said. “That’s the Mindset and the goal we had set out for this road trip and the three games we played. We beat three good teams. That’s the idea we wanted to do.”

Gourde had a goal and two assists, Morgan Geekie had two assists, and Martin Jones made 36 saves for the Kraken (7-4-2), who have won four straight for the first time in their history, including 5-4 at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday and 4-0 at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, his 900th in the NHL, Jake Guentzel also had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins (4-6-2), who hadn’t lost seven in a row since Jan. 26-Feb. 8, 2006.

“At the end of the day, you lose and that stings because these guys are competitive guys,” Pittsburgh Coach Mike Sullivan said. “They care. When we don’t live up to the expectations that we have for each other and we don’t get the results more consistently than we have as of late, these guys take it to heart. We all do.

“I know how much they care. We’ve just got to dig in a little bit more. We’ve got to become more determined. We’ve got, I think, to be more vigilant in some of the critical moments of the game.”

Gourde gave Seattle a 2-1 lead five seconds after a power play expired at 7:48 of the third period, Chipping in a wrist shot after Geekie’s pass deflected to him in the slot off the leg of Tanev.

“We’re playing as a team. Everybody is contributing,” Gourde said. “It’s really fun to play that way. All four lines, all [three defense pairs]. ‘Jonesy’s’ been unbelievable in net. It’s been really team wins.”

Guentzel tied it 2-2 at 9:51 when his centering pass deflected in off the stick of Kraken forward Matty Beniers.

The Penguins have either been in the lead or tied in the third period in each of their past three games. They led the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday before losing 6-5 in overtime, and led 3-1 early in the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabers on Wednesday.

“We stick all together,” Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang said. “It is what it is. We have to get out of it. It’s got to happen in our room. We have to stay together, pick each other up. It’s a tough time.”

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 5:24 of the second period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot off a set up by Guentzel.

“It’s tough. It’s difficult,” Crosby said. “We did a lot of good things. … You look at the game as a whole and we did a lot of good things, but we’re making a few mistakes. When you’re losing, that’s magnified even more. So that’s the situation we’re in. We just have to try to build off it, continue to play good hockey, and trust that we’ll get rewarded.”

Vince Dunn tied it 1-1 at 7:48 with a slap shot through traffic off a face-off win by Gourde.

“This group, they’re a pretty tight group,” Seattle Coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s always a great place to start. Tonight, third game in a road trip, there were pieces here that weren’t all that pretty. But there was never a point in the hockey game where you felt our group was rattled.”

NOTES: Crosby was playing in his 1,120th game, the sixth-fewest needed to reach 900 assists in League history, behind Wayne Gretzky (584), Mario Lemieux (771), Paul Coffey (991), Adam Oates (1,056) and Ron Francis ( 1.108). … Pittsburgh forward Jeff Carter participated in an optional morning skate but missed his third game with a lower-body injury. … Kraken forward Jared McCann missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.