Tanev scores go-ahead goal in 2nd as Kraken beat Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES — Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken and Martin Jones made 28 saves.

Seattle bounced back from a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, when the Kraken squandered a two-goal lead in the third period.

“We played hard for 60 minutes,” Seattle Coach Dave Hakstol said. “In every way we were better with the puck, we were smarter and a lot of the areas that we wanted to address we did. But the biggest thing is we just played together as a group.”

Alex Iafallo had Los Angeles’ lone goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots.

The Kings have dropped their first two games. Throughout the preseason, Coach Todd McLellan preached getting off to a good start after Los Angeles went 1-5-1 in its first six games last year before rebounding and making the playoffs.