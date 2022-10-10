Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center presents fall conference Oct. 22 – www.elizabethton.com
Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center presents fall conference Oct. 22
Published 3:34 pm Monday, October 10, 2022
Whether in start-up or scale-up, small businesses will get a boost from the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center’s fall conference titled Starting and Growing a Successful Business in the Arts. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Town of Unicoi’s Tourist Information Center just off I-26 exit 32.
The conference offers skills from local experts that can be effective in any small business, not just the arts. Held under a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and funded through the First Tennessee Development District, the $10 admission fee for the full day includes lunch.
Featured speakers include:
Jocelyn Mathewes, a Multidisciplinary designer who will present “The Power of Your Platform: Make Your Online Presence Work for You”;
Valentina Escobar-Gonzalez, a social media marketing Coach who will present “Instagram: Learn the Skills, Watch the Growth”;
Michelle Bouton, an herbal school owner who will present “Branding and Customer Pathways.”