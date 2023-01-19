Tampa’s Mosaic Co. sells Streamsong golf resort for $160M

Tampa phosphate and potash Mining company Mosaic Co. has unloaded one of its highest-profile Florida assets — and it has little to do with mining.

The company has sold Streamsong Resort, an acclaimed golf getaway that sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land near the Hardee-Polk county border, for $160 million, it announced Friday. Polk County’s clerk’s office had not yet recorded the deed transfer by Friday afternoon, but a Mosaic spokesperson said the deal had gone through.

The Buyer is a limited liability company tied to KemperSports, a Chicago company that’s managed Streamsong’s golf business since it opened in 2012, and the overall resort since 2020.

Mosaic — which reported revenues of $14.6 billion during the first nine months of 2022 — said it will use about $40 million from the sale to fund community investment initiatives around the world. The rest would fall into the company’s corporate coffers and could be used for dividends or stock buybacks.

“It has always been our intention to identify the right long-term steward of Streamsong, and we have clearly done that with KemperSports,” Mosaic CEO James “Joc” O’Rourke said in a statement. “Kemper has been an outstanding partner for many years, and we have every confidence that they will continue to build upon Streamsong’s remarkable record of delivering best-in-class guest experiences while providing Meaningful employment opportunity and economic impact in Central Florida.”

The Bowling Green resort’s accommodations include a 228-room hotel, fishing and sporting clay areas, conference facilities and three golf courses, with a fourth in the works. Golf and Golfweek Magazines have both ranked its courses among Florida’s best.

“We have always valued our partnership with Mosaic, and it is a privilege now to be carrying on the Legacy of Streamsong, a place that is so highly regarded by the golf community,” KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner said in a statement. “Our team has and will continue to prioritize elevating our guest experience and resort offerings. … We are thrilled with the opportunity to continue to Invest in and grow the resort.”