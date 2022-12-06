Tampa police chief suspended after flashing badge to get out of golf-cart traffic stop | This is the Loop

According to the driver of the cart, her spouse, the couple had driven over to their club for food, but it was closed, so they took the cart around the corner to another spot. On the way back, they were pulled over. When O’Connor saw that the Officer meant business, she asked if his body camera was on. The Officer replied that it was. At that point, O’Connor pulled out her badge and revealed herself to be the chief of the Tampa police department, saying, “I’m hoping you’ll just let us go tonight.” When the Officer complied, she handed him her business card, adding, “If you ever need anything, call me. Seriously.”