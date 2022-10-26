Tampa Museum of Art gets $1 million donation, large collection of Haitian art

The Tampa Museum of Art announced a gift of 88 pieces of Haitian art and a $1 million donation in support of the collection.

The artwork and cash gift were bequeathed to the museum by the Arthur R. Albrecht Revocable Trust.

Albrecht was a devoted collector of Haitian art. The collection includes rarely seen paintings by prominent Haitian artists including Rigaud Benoit, Wilson Bigaud, Prefete Duffaut and Philome Obin. The paintings represent major developments in Haitian painting from the 1960s-1980s. It also includes sculptures and framed maps.

The Albrecht Collection adds to the museum’s existing collection of Haitian art, which includes one of the largest American museum collections of Haitian vodou flags.

“Florida is home to one of the largest Haitian diaspora communities in the world, and we are thrilled to make this Distinctive collection available to our visitors,” said Michael Tomor, the Penny and Jeff Vinik executive director at the Tampa Museum of Art, in the news release.

An exhibition featuring the collection is planned for 2024 and will include educational programming via Collaborations with Florida Universities and lectures with artists and scholars of Haitian art and the diaspora. A publication featuring contemporary Haitian artists and writers will accompany the exhibition and programs.

In 2021, the museum launched a $100 million Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion to grow the museum’s gross area from 69,000 square feet to 125,000 square feet. New galleries are scheduled to open in November and groundbreaking on the expansion is expected to begin next year.

In April, the museum received a $25 million donation from Tampa real estate investment firm president Dick Corbett. In May, it received a $5 million gift from the Vinik Family Foundation on behalf of Penny and Jeff Vinik for the new education center.