Tampa Bay Strikers Soccer League Announce Inaugural Game Schedule

Joining the NISL as it enters its second year in action, the Strikers are one of two expansion teams, along with the Central Florida Crusaders out of Orlando. The Strikers and Crusaders joined returning teams in Memphis (Americans), Fayetteville (Fury) and Columbus, Georgia, (Rapids).

The NISL features both a men’s and women’s division of professional indoor soccer. Strikers’ game days will feature doubleheaders with home matches taking place at Tampa’s Yuengling Center. A single ticket will allow fans to enjoy both competitions.

The following weekend, the Strikers will meet the Memphis Americans on the pitch for the first time. That doubleheader will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, kicking off at 6 pm EST. The team will travel for one away contest in the middle of February before returning for two more home games to close out the month.

In March, the team will primarily be on the road with three matches away. Their single home match of the month will be against Fayetteville on Friday, March 24 at 7 pm April will be a heavy month of competition with three road contests and three matches at home. The team’s full home schedule can be found here. Season tickets are on sale now and are currently featuring team apparel incentives with each full-season ticket purchase (for a limited time). To purchase season tickets, fans can click here. Single game tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 am These may be purchased through the link on the team’s website or through the Yuengling Center’s website. They run from $15 to $50.

A post-season tournament will be held at the conclusion of league play to crown Champions in both the men’s and women’s division. The regular season Champion in both divisions will automatically advance to the post-season Championship match. The teams that finish in second and third place from the regular season will meet in a semi-final game with the Winner advancing to the Championship game. The National Indoor Soccer League was founded in January 2021 by a group of seasoned sports team owners with more than 50 years of ownership experience. The league competes in doubleheader game days over a 16-game regular season that takes place from January to April.