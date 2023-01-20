Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos surpasses 500 goals, nets hat trick: What this means for his Legacy

Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos scored his 500th, 501st and 502nd career goals Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Here’s what you need to know:

Stamkos scored his 500th career goal at the 4:40 mark of the first period, with an assist from Alex Killorn. He added a second goal — his 501st — at 14:35 remaining in the first, also assisted by Killorn. Stamkos earned the hat trick with his third goal with just over a minute left in the game.

Stamkos has 502 goals and 522 assists through 15 seasons, all with Tampa Bay.

The 32-year-old is a seven-time NHL All-Star and led the league in scoring twice (2010 and 2012).

Stamkos has 21 goals and 31 assists this season for the Lightning, who sit in third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

What does the milestone mean to Stamkos?

The two Stanley Cups mean more, of course, but as one of the generation’s top goal-scorers, this milestone is special. It’s iconic. It’s rarified air. Less than 50 players in NHL history have reached it, and Stamkos is now in that club. The fact Stamkos has reached 500 despite several major injuries too has to make it even more gratifying. — Smith

Which goals stand out in his march to 500?

When we recently asked Stamkos for his favorite all-time goals, some usual Suspects came up. The first one. When he first hit 50, then 60. The most memorable one in the Playoffs was when he returned during the 2020 Cup Final and scored against Dallas. That’ll forever live in Lightning lore. He also scored a huge goal in last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the Rangers to help clinch another Cup Final appearance. — Smith

Does this cement Stamkos’ Hall of Fame candidacy?

The Lightning’s three-year run at the top of the league — two championships, plus one year as a finalist — along with Stamkos’ high-water goalscoring marks, would make him close to a sure thing Hall of Famer anyway. So call it icing on the cake — getting to a goalscoring threshold that even some of the NHL’s all-time greats never managed to achieve.

Combine that with the fact that Stamkos overcame so many injuries and physical challenges throughout his career — I will predict a fairly easy entry to the Hall, almost certainly on the first ballot. — Duhatschek

(Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)