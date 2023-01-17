Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will Clash in the NFC Wild Card round at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, January 16, 2023.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Dallas and Tampa Bay Stats

The Cowboys score 27.5 points per game, 6.4 more than the Buccaneers give up per Matchup (21.1).

The Cowboys rack up 30.6 more yards per game (354.9) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (324.3).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Buccaneers have forced a turnover (20) this season.

This season the Buccaneers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Cowboys Surrender (20.1).

The Buccaneers collect 346.7 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 330.2 the Cowboys give up.

The Buccaneers have 22 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,860 yards (261-for-394), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (238.3 yards per game). He also ran 45 times for 182 yards and one touchdown.

Tony Pollard has 193 carries for a team-leading 1,007 rushing yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 39 catches for 371 receiving yards (23.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has 107 receptions for a team-high 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 13.5 sacks and has added 14.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Donovan Wilson’s 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one interception make him the team’s leading tackler.

This season Daron Bland leads the team with five interceptions and has added 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Cowboys: LB Leighton Vander Esch: Unknown (Neck), C Tyler Biadasz: Unknown (Ankle), OT Tyron Smith: Unknown (Knee), CB Trayvon Mullen: Out (Illness), LB Micah Parsons: Unknown (Nir – personal)

Buccaneers Impact Players

This campaign, Tom Brady has recorded 4,694 passing yards (276.1 per game) while connecting on 490 of 733 passes (66.8%), with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-high 668 rushing yards (41.8 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has added 73 catches for 523 yards, with three receiving touchdowns.

Mike Evans has 77 catches (127 targets) and paces his team with 1,124 receiving yards (74.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Vita Vea leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Devin White’s 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks mean he’s the team’s top tackler.

Sean Murphy-Bunting has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 12 games this season.

Buccaneers: WR Julio Jones: Unknown (Knee), S Mike Edwards: Questionable (Hip), S Keanu Neal: Unknown (Hip), OG Nick Leverett: Doubtful (Knee), OG John Molchon: Questionable (Ankle), OL Robert Hainsey: Questionable (Hamstring), OT Donovan Smith: Questionable (Foot), WR Mike Evans: Unknown (Illness), TE Kyle Rudolph: Doubtful (Knee), OLB Carl Nassib: Questionable (Pectoral), DL Vita Vea: Questionable (Calf), CB Carlton Davis: Questionable (Shoulder), S Logan Ryan: Questionable (Knee), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unknown (Shoulder)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Stats