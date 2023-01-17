Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will Clash in the NFC Wild Card round at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, January 16, 2023.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
Dallas and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Cowboys score 27.5 points per game, 6.4 more than the Buccaneers give up per Matchup (21.1).
- The Cowboys rack up 30.6 more yards per game (354.9) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (324.3).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Buccaneers have forced a turnover (20) this season.
- This season the Buccaneers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Cowboys Surrender (20.1).
- The Buccaneers collect 346.7 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 330.2 the Cowboys give up.
- The Buccaneers have 22 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,860 yards (261-for-394), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (238.3 yards per game). He also ran 45 times for 182 yards and one touchdown.
- Tony Pollard has 193 carries for a team-leading 1,007 rushing yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 39 catches for 371 receiving yards (23.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has 107 receptions for a team-high 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 13.5 sacks and has added 14.0 TFL and 65 tackles.
- Donovan Wilson’s 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one interception make him the team’s leading tackler.
- This season Daron Bland leads the team with five interceptions and has added 52 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.
Cowboys: LB Leighton Vander Esch: Unknown (Neck), C Tyler Biadasz: Unknown (Ankle), OT Tyron Smith: Unknown (Knee), CB Trayvon Mullen: Out (Illness), LB Micah Parsons: Unknown (Nir – personal)
Buccaneers Impact Players
- This campaign, Tom Brady has recorded 4,694 passing yards (276.1 per game) while connecting on 490 of 733 passes (66.8%), with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has racked up a team-high 668 rushing yards (41.8 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has added 73 catches for 523 yards, with three receiving touchdowns.
- Mike Evans has 77 catches (127 targets) and paces his team with 1,124 receiving yards (74.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Vita Vea leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Devin White’s 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks mean he’s the team’s top tackler.
- Sean Murphy-Bunting has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 12 games this season.
Buccaneers: WR Julio Jones: Unknown (Knee), S Mike Edwards: Questionable (Hip), S Keanu Neal: Unknown (Hip), OG Nick Leverett: Doubtful (Knee), OG John Molchon: Questionable (Ankle), OL Robert Hainsey: Questionable (Hamstring), OT Donovan Smith: Questionable (Foot), WR Mike Evans: Unknown (Illness), TE Kyle Rudolph: Doubtful (Knee), OLB Carl Nassib: Questionable (Pectoral), DL Vita Vea: Questionable (Calf), CB Carlton Davis: Questionable (Shoulder), S Logan Ryan: Questionable (Knee), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting: Unknown (Shoulder)
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Stats
|Cowboys
|Buccaneers
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
354.9 (10)
|
346.7 (14)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
330.2 (13)
|
324.3 (10)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
135.2 (9)
|
76.9 (32)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
219.8 (14)
|
269.8 (2)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
23 (17)
|
22 (15)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
33 (1)
|
20 (20)
.