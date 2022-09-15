Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Week 2 Game Preview

SAINTS vs. BUCCANEERS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans defensive back PJ Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston won two Atlantic Coast Conference Championships and one national championship at Florida State together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy Winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2,548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes in 72 games with 70 starts.

Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS.

Saints safety Marcus Maye, who played at Florida with Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask, played for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets from 2017-18.

New Orleans defensive back Justin Evans was a second round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2017 and played for Tampa Bay his first four seasons.

Saints special teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers also served on the same Miami coaching staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18.

Bowles tutored Saints linebacker Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers.

Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.

Bowles tutored New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu in Arizona from 2013-14, when he was defensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16.

Saints VP/Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.

New Orleans Offensive Assistant DJ WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic HS and his father, former Buccaneers quarterback Doug Williams is in the club’s Ring of Honor.

Saints tackle James Hurst blocked for Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard at North Carolina.

Saints receiver/returner Deonte Harty and Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner were teammates at Assumption.

Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. is a St. Petersburg native who prepped at IMG Academy.

New Orleans receiver Tre’Quan Smith played at UCF.

Buccaneers practice Squad QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane.

Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine High School and was an All-American at LSU.

Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and Bernard were teammates in Cincinnati.

Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman’s father, Brett, was a second round pick of the Saints in 1988 out of the University of Miami and played in New Orleans from 1988-90. Hurst and Perriman were teammates in Baltimore from 2015-17.

Saints co-defensive coordinator/secondary Coach Kris Richard and Buccaneers running backs Coach Todd McNair served on the same USC staff.