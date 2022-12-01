Tamin Lipsey paces Iowa State basketball in win over North Dakota

AMES – It took a while, but eventually Iowa State looked like the top-25 team it recently became.

The 23rd-ranked Cyclones shrugged off a sluggish start to pull away from and defeat North Dakota, 63-44, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (6-1), fresh off a runner-up showing at the Phil Knight Invitational that featured an upset of top-ranked North Carolina, were slow out of the gate but built a double-digit lead a few minutes into the second half and were never again seriously threatened by North Dakota (5-4).

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey (3) drives to the basket against North Dakota during the first half of Wednesday's game at Hilton Coliseum.

“I think we were a little bit complacent,” Robert Jones said after his 10-point, five-rebound performance, “even coming off the win we had against UNC, flowing through the UConn (loss Sunday), coming in here Tonight – we were a little sluggish, hoping they would lay down, but they gave us a good fight.

“We were definitely sluggish that first half, for sure.”

Caleb Grill led the way offensively for Iowa State with 16 points, powered by 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

