Tameiya Sadler helps CU Buffs roll past Louisiana – BuffZone

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tameiya Sadler needed a game like this.

A junior guard for the Colorado Women’s basketball team, Sadler had an injury scare in the spring and has battled her own mind in the early going of this season.

On Tuesday, however, she came off the bench to score eight points and pull down a pair of rebounds in helping the Buffaloes to a 73-43 Rout of Louisiana in the preseason WNIT at United Supermarkets Arena.

“It was a big game for me just because the first couple of games I was in my head a lot,” Sadler said. “I was just worried about my back and how I play. (Tuesday) I was just thinking, ‘Just control the controllables and let this game just sink in and do what you can.’

“It felt really nice, but for me, I think the way I responded was because my team was behind me and they were supporting me.”

