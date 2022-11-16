Tameiya Sadler helps CU Buffs roll past Louisiana – BuffZone

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tameiya Sadler needed a game like this.

A junior guard for the Colorado Women’s basketball team, Sadler had an injury scare in the spring and has battled her own mind in the early going of this season.

On Tuesday, however, she came off the bench to score eight points and pull down a pair of rebounds in helping the Buffaloes to a 73-43 Rout of Louisiana in the preseason WNIT at United Supermarkets Arena.

“It was a big game for me just because the first couple of games I was in my head a lot,” Sadler said. “I was just worried about my back and how I play. (Tuesday) I was just thinking, ‘Just control the controllables and let this game just sink in and do what you can.’

“It felt really nice, but for me, I think the way I responded was because my team was behind me and they were supporting me.”

Quay Miller continued her Sensational start to the season with 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buffs (3-0), while Frida Formann added 11 points and Jada Wynn scored 10.

Sadler’s performance stood out, however.

During the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas in March, she left the court on a stretcher after a back injury. That caused her to miss the end of the tournament and the NCAA Tournament. Although it turned out not to be a serious injury, there was a road to recovery and it stuck in Sadler’s mind as this season began.

Through the first two games this year, she had a total of two points on 1-for-11 shooting. On Tuesday, she was 2-for-4, including hitting both of her 3-point attempts.

“It’s huge for all of us,” CU head Coach JR Payne said. “We all know that Tam is one of the best Offensive weapons out there, but she’s also been through a lot with her body. It’s hard to come back after a big injury. (Against Louisiana), she handled the press, she gave us really good, clean looks in transition and then knocked down shots, so it was awesome.”

After a slow start, the entire team was impressive against the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2).

Louisiana led 5-0 early as the Buffs started 0-for-10 from the floor. A layup from freshman Brianna McLeod finally got them on the board 5 minutes, 57 seconds into the game. That sparked a 21-0 run.

Overall, CU scored 19 points off Louisiana’s 19 turnovers and led by 38 after a pair of Sadler free throws with 1:48 to play in the third quarter.

“I thought we got good looks (early), we just weren’t hitting them,” Payne said. “But, really great run after that. I think they all just kept their cool and did what we needed to do. We were prioritizing just getting a great shot. I think we did that and defense led to offense. Once we started to see the ball go through the hoop, I think we all felt better.”

After the 0-for-10 start, CU made 27 of 48 shots (56.3%) over the final 34 minutes. The Buffs also had assists on 20 of their 27 buckets, as they shared the ball well throughout the night.

“This is exactly what we needed, to be able to play everyone and then we’re going to play a really good Texas Tech team tomorrow,” Payne said.

Snapshot: CU Buffs vs. Louisiana

Turning point: CU got off to a slow start, falling behind 5-0 in the first 5 minutes, 57 seconds, but then responded with a 21-0 run. The Buffs’ lead never dipped below 20 in the final 24 minutes.

Buff of the game: Tameiya Sadler. She didn’t lead the team in any categories, but it was a much-needed performance for the junior, who scored eight points and added two rebounds and an assist.

What’s next?: The Buffs face host Texas Tech on Wednesday at 6 pm MT.

Colorado 73, Louisiana 43

LOUISIANA (1-2)

Wheaton 1-7 1-2 3, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Wren 1-2 0-0 2, Porter 0-4 0-0 0, Rice 3-4 1-2 9, Stewart 1-2 1 -2 3, Benedith 1-4 0-0 3, Ratcliff 0-1 0-0 0, Rothschild 0-0 0-0 0, James 1-6 5-7 8, Blanton 1-6 2-4 5, Ivery 0-1 2-3 2, Joseph 1-2 2-4 4. Totals 12-44 14-24 43.

COLORADO (3-0)

Sherrod 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-6 0-2 7, Formann 4-11 0-0 11, Miller 5-7 4-4 17, Vonleh 4-9 1-3 9, Sadler 2-4 2 -2 8, Fitzgerald 0-2 0-0 0, Holder 0-2 0-0 0, Wetta 0-2 1-2 1, Wynn 4-6 0-0 10, McLeod 2-2 0-1 4, Gerber 0-1 0-0 0, Whittaker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 8-14 73.

Louisiana 5 8 14 16 – 43

Colorado 12 27 20 14 – 73

3-point goals – Louisiana 5-16 (Rice 2-2, Benedith 1-3, James 1-3, Blanton 1-2, Wheaton 0-2, Porter 0-2, Ratcliff 0-1, Ivery 0-1), Colorado 11- 28 (Formann 3-9, Miller 3-3, Wynn 2-3, Sadler 2-2, Jones 1-1, Vonleh 0-2, Fitzgerald 0-2, Holder 0-2, Sherrod 0-1, Wetta 0- 1, Gerber 0-1, Whittaker 0-1). Rebounds – Louisiana 33 (Wheaton, Blanton, Joseph 4), Colorado 37 (Miller 8). Assists – Louisiana 8 (Ivery 3), Colorado 20 (Wetta 8). Steals – Louisiana 7 (Wren, Stewart 2), Colorado 8 (Sherrod 3). total fouls – Louisiana 17, Colorado 20. Fouled out – Whittaker.