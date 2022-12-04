Tameiya Sadler an X-factor for Colorado Buffs Women’s basketball – BuffZone

There is no question Tameiya Sadler knows how to score.

She proved that during her freshman season at Washington in 2020-21, and she has displayed that ability during her time at Colorado.

It is the other aspects of Sadler’s game that make her stand out, though. In Wednesday’s rout of Western Michigan, Sadler filled up the stat sheet with five points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists.

It was the type of all-around effort the Buffs (6-2) wanted from Sadler.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button