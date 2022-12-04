Tameiya Sadler an X-factor for Colorado Buffs Women’s basketball – BuffZone

There is no question Tameiya Sadler knows how to score.

She proved that during her freshman season at Washington in 2020-21, and she has displayed that ability during her time at Colorado.

It is the other aspects of Sadler’s game that make her stand out, though. In Wednesday’s rout of Western Michigan, Sadler filled up the stat sheet with five points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists.

It was the type of all-around effort the Buffs (6-2) wanted from Sadler.

“We all know Tam is one of the most talented players on our roster,” said CU head Coach JR Payne, who will lead his team into Sunday’s Matchup at Boise State. “She can do things that nobody else can do, but we have been talking about playing with more urgency. Be stout. We use the term stout with her. We need you to be tougher, we need you to be more… just have urgency. She’s capable of doing that.”

CU didn’t need that out of Sadler in a 38-point win against Western Michigan, but it will in future games.

“Coach J has been telling me like, really work on my sense of urgency and I think I really took that to heart (against Western Michigan), especially just to show her that I can play at a fast pace and play the type of basketball we play,” Sadler said. “So really just feeding into the information and everything that JR has given me has really helped me.”

Sadler has been a part-time starter, but has mainly been a spark off the bench for the Buffs. She’s averaging 18.1 minutes per game, while posting 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists per contest.

“If Tam can play like (she did against Western Michigan), Tam really is an X-factor for us,” Payne said. “She’s a difference maker. When she can play like that, it opens things up for other people. It creates windows and seams for our post players, it can create transition offense for us. So we need Tam to play like that and clearly she’s capable.”

CU Buffs Women’s basketball at Boise State Broncos

TIP OFF: Sunday, 1 pm, ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

TV/RADIO: TV — None. Online – Mountain West live stream.

RECORDS: Colorado 6-2; Boise State 3-5.

COACHES: Colorado — JR Payne, 7th season (100-86; 201-199 career); Boise State – Gordy Presnell, 18th season (320-215; 716-343 career).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — G Frida Formann, 5-11, Jr. (11.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg); G Tayanna Jones, 6-1, Sr. (8.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.1 apg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Sr. (15.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 2.0 spg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Sr. (10.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5.0 apg, 2.5 spg); C Aaronette Vonleh, 6-3, So. (9.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, So. (6.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.0 spg). Boise State — G Dani Bayes, 5-11, Fr. (9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg); G Mya Hansen, 5-9, Fr. (8.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg); F Elodie Lalotte, 6-1, Jr. (12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg); F Abby Muse, 6-3, Jr. (11.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.6 bpg); G Natalie Pasco, 5-10, Fr. (9.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg).

NOTES: CU Returns to the road after routing Western Michigan, 75-37, at home on Wednesday. … This will be the first-ever meeting between CU and Boise State. The Broncos, however, were in Boulder last season for the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic, but didn’t face the Buffs. … The Buffs have won two in a row, both by at least 38 points. … CU has allowed only 69 total points in the last two games. … The Buffs are 1-2 in true road games this year, while Boise State is 3-2 at home. … The Broncos have lost three in a row, including 76-67 to BYU at home on Thursday. … Payne worked as an Assistant at Boise State for three seasons from 2005-08.