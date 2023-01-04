Tamarack Foundation seeking women, BIPOC artists for new initiative | News

WILLIAMSON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts is set to begin a new program to support women and BIPOC artists in southern West Virginia.

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Business Accelerator is a six-month arts business cohort program for women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) arts-focused business owners and facilitated by Elaine Grogan Luttrull, Minerva Financial Arts.

HD Media Reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

