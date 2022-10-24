Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber Gets Tied Up For 2022 PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament • Tamarac Talk

By Sharon Aron Baron

No ifs, ands, or putts. It’s time to register for the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce 7th Annual PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament.

Held at t Woodmont Country Club on Friday, December 9 at 11:00 am, the tournament raises funds for the Chamber’s charitable foundation for educational programming and initiatives this coming year.

With 128 players in 2021, the PuroClean Classic raised over $12,000.

Individual Golfers are $140, and a foursome is $540. The fee includes an 18-hole scramble, complimentary drinks on the course, lunch, an Awards dinner, a swag bag, raffle prizes, silent auctions, and more.

Last year, Eric Viveros, Robert Hendren, Ed Mackie, and Eddie Rogaki, members of the Tamarac Fire Station 36 team, were named the event champions, taking home the winning trophy.

“We exceeded our goals last year and couldn’t be more grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who makes this event a great success for our business community,” said Peter Mason, Executive Director of the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Besides Tamarac-based Puroclean, psponsors include Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, County Line Chiropractic Medical & Rehab Center, Florida Power & Light, Star of David/Bailey Memorial, Richline Group, AmeriLife of Florida, Capitol One Business Spark, 5 Star Park Summit, and Funky Buddha.

Woodmont Country Club is at 7801 NW 80th Avenue in Tamarac. To register, visit the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

