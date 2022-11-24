Tamara Rojo wades into bitter row over London arts funding | Tamara Rojo

One of the ballet world’s biggest stars has accused Arts Council England of “simplistic” decision-making by transferring arts funding out of London.

Tamara Rojo, the outgoing artistic director at English National Ballet, told the BBC that “punishing” the capital would not help anyone, and expressed concern about the UK’s future as a global center for culture.

A bitter battle has erupted over ACE’s decision to cut £50m a year from arts organizations in London in its 2023-26 Settlement to fulfill a government instruction to divert money away from the capital as part of the leveling up programme.

A number of UK arts organizations have been removed entirely from ACE’s national portfolio, including the English National Opera, which has had its £12.8m annual grant cut to zero and told it must move outside London – potentially to Manchester – if it wants to qualify for future grants.

ENO Chiefs have disputed the decision and said it would decimate the 100-year-old company. Public figures such as Juliet Stevenson, Maxine Peake and Melvyn Bragg have lent their names to protests, accusing ACE of “cultural vandalism”.

The Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, said on Wednesday that the ENO was not welcome in the city if it did not want to relocate there from London. “If they think we are all Heathens here, that nobody would go, I’m afraid it doesn’t understand us and therefore doesn’t deserve to come here,” he said.

The ENO has said it is not against moving to Manchester, but against ACE “arbitrarily plucking a location without any consultation” and proposing an “unrealistic timeframe”.

Rojo leaves the ENB for San Francisco Ballet this week after 10 years at the helm. The ENB will experience a 5% drop in income.

The Spanish dancer, who arrived in the UK as a relatively unknown figure before becoming the principal at the Royal Ballet and then the ENB, said cultural institutions in capital cities drive creativity and bring wealth, cohesion, identity, investment and tourism.

Get our Weekly pop culture email, free in your inbox every Friday Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-guide-staying-in”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Guide every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She said she was very grateful to the UK because “everything that my career has given me has been because Britain opened its arms to a Spanish immigrant that didn’t speak any English”.

But she said post-Brexit visa rules risked preventing others like her from coming to the UK. “I would not have passed the English test. And since I hadn’t achieved anything yet, I wouldn’t have had the points” to get a visa, she said.