Tamar Bates details early impressions of Indiana, embracing bench role

Watch and read what Indiana guard Tamar Bates had to say Wednesday during a media availability session.

Full transcript:

On playing with tempo this season:

“We feel like that’s just something that helps us from an Offensive standpoint. And I mean, it’s really just a credit to what we want to do on the defensive end, obviously. We do want to run sets and be able to execute in the half court, which we’ll have to at a certain point when we come up against certain opponents, but when we can get stops and get out in transition and get easy baskets, we want to take advantage of all those opportunities as much as we can.”

On where Bates has grown the most from last season:

“I’m just more experienced. I know a little bit more coming into the season, just in terms of the team dynamic, what Coach Woodson and the rest of the coaching staff want for me and need from me as a player. And then just from a mental standpoint, just knowing that I can go out there and be able to play through Mistakes and play hard and know that the coaching staff has a little bit more trust in me to be able to help us go win games.”

On embracing a bench role:

“The focus always remains the same. And I mean, just for coming off the bench, the way I see it, me coming off and subbing into the game, teams having to deal with that, that just makes us that much better and shows how strong we are just as a unit. The fact that I’m coming off the bench after watching five minutes, three minutes, however long the game goes by, I can get a feel just from watching and seeing what’s going on. Just from a Scouting standpoint, what they like to do and what they like to go to early. But no, the approach is always the same because the end goal is to win the game. So, no matter who starts we’re always keeping the long game in mind and just worried about finishing the game and coming out with a W.”

On playing for head Coach Mike Woodson:

“I would say it’s just like we always know when the time and place is for being serious and when we can joke around, have fun. But it’s a fine line between when it’s time to really work and do what we need to do to handle our business. So, I feel like he does a good job of facilitating an environment where guys are comfortable being themselves, but also knowingwe still got a job to go do and everybody has to pull their weight and be able to focus when you when that time comes.”

On Bates’ self-perceived role this season:

“I would say my role this year is to obviously bring a spark, whether we’re playing well or not, just be able to change the flow of the game with what I do best, which is defending, getting out in transition, getting easy baskets, making shots, creating my own shot, and then creating opportunities for others to score. And obviously leading the defense. When I’m on the back line, constantly communicating and bringing Younger guys along and helping them with the experience that they do have, along with the skills that they have.

“Just being able to be that guy that they could come to to help then figure out or navigate this journey their freshman yea. Especially Jalen, and Malik, you’ve seen early they’ll probably play a good amount of minutes along with CJ and KB. But it’s just being able to help them feel comfortable in their shoes and continue to do what they can to help us win games because that’s what it’s all about.”

On the team’s mentality of having a deep rotation:

“I mean, a team is only as good as the last man on the bench, not just the guys who come off and provide a spark or whatever we need, or whatever the game calls for. But you can think back to teams like Golden State (Warriors), when they’re continuing their run, what they’re doing now, and even other good college teams from the past. Just, when you have depth and can go into your bench and rely on those guys to go in and make plays, we take pride in the fact that we have the ability to make plays and help us win games and be able to do things that help the team. And take some — I wouldn’t say pressure off of the guys who start the game — but just like, they know that when they do sub out, somebody’s in the game that they can trust and believe in to make winning plays.”

On getting his daughter’s name tatooed:

“I got this tattoo — I’ve had it probably about, it’s probably coming up on a month. So I mean, I got it just because obviously, she’s not with me all the time, and I mean, she’s really special to me, means a lot to me. So I just wanted to — I was gonna get a tattoo or something that had to do with her, regardless. But just getting her name tattooed is me kind of just carrying her with me always, in a sense. You know, it was something that I just felt like it was nice to do, just because the tattoos that I do have, I really just try to put things on my body that actually mean something to me. Obviously, my daughter means the world to me, so I got her name and I got her footprints on my hands, left and right. So yeah, that’s just how that went.”

On how the competition level has risen in practice this past year:

“Yeah, no doubt, just because when we do split the team’s up, and whether it’s a mix, or if it’s the starting five versus second five, we always compete. It’s never a time where it’s just like completely one-sided or we just lay down or whatever. We get after it every day, just because we have the guys that can compete with our first five, whether we, like I said, mix it up or not. But yeah, it definitely is a noticeable difference in terms of the level of competition in practice, and that only makes us better because, in a sense, the games can be a lot easier than practice. Like, practices can be Harder just because it ain’t no refs and we know each other’s plays and the defense. So, it’s really good that we’re able to get high level reps in practice.”