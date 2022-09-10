Tallahassee’s approval of additional money for COCA could set a precedent

Dendera Dancers Studio Troupe perform Sword dance at Springtime Tallahassee. This year's performance schedule is heavily dance-centric.

The Council on Culture & Arts will get an additional $300,000 to steer towards programs not eligible for other funding, but the City Commission’s decision to do so could open the floodgates for other groups seeking money.

The city will have to retool its $1.031 billion budget for next year to accommodate the additional allocation and will likely carry over an increased deficit, close to $1 million, as it crafts its 2024 spending plan.

Commissioners went against staff recommendation not to approve COCA’s ask, voting unanimously to approve the increase in funding. COCA taps into city and county funding every year to administer a grant program for other arts-related organizations.

COCA already gets $192,000 from the city, $150,000 from the county and one cent of the five-cent tourism tax, projected to top $1.4 million next year, higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Executive Director of COCA Kathleen Spehar smiles as county commissioners speak in favor of continued funding towards COCA.

From 2020

COCA’s executive director Kathleen Spehar said most of the requested funding is intended for organizations that are “still falling through the cracks” from a finance perspective because they don’t qualify for Tourism Development Tax money or other government funding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button