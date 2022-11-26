Tallahassee Clay artist pours love into Handmade Holiclay show

Tallahassee Clay artist pours love into Handmade Holiclay show

Laurel Blackthorne helps lead the Tallahassee community in Gathering to celebrate the holidays and artists that help lift holiday spirits at Tallahassee Clay Art’s third annual Handmade Holiclay Market on Dec. 3.

Passion pieces

Blackthorne speaks of art-making in a way that refreshes and soothes even the most jaded artist. Their complete Joy and love for the form of clay-making exudes effortlessly and has seeped into their community-engaged arts spaces in Tallahassee.

Entertainment:Things to do in Tallahassee: Seven fun events for Thanksgiving weekend

Gift cards:Join the club: TLH Beer Society’s 2023 member cards arrive in time for Black Friday

Theatre:Theater TCC! cast is full of life, Joy in ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ | Theater Review

Their ceramics are small-batch hand-made pottery, queer-centered and laced with emotional encouragement. Blackthorne tables their art at local art markets like Tallahassee Clay Arts Markets and their brainchild, Queer Tallahassee Arts Community Market. They display reflective rainbow dishes, palm-perfect mugs, and small trinket dishes with messages that read “Be Brave” or “Be Gay, Do Crime.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button