Talkin’ KU football – Leipold & Nebraska, KU’s confidence and what’s next? | Basketball Friends

Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) is defended by West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Rashad Ajayi (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)



There’s still time to get to the upcoming basketball season, and we will definitely do that.

But for now, it’s still football season in Lawrence, Kansas, where Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks have raced out to an impressive 2-0 start, including a good road win at West Virginia last week.

Because of that, my guy Nick Schwerdt asked me to hop onto his Wavin’ The Wheat podcast this week to talk all things Kansas football, and I figured I’d share it here with you. Call it “Football Friends” if it makes you feel better.

And don’t worry, we did sneak in one Kansas basketball reference in here.

Otherwise, it was all about KU’s hot start, the team’s confidence, where they take it from here and, of course, the Lance Leipold-Nebraska chatter that has been a big part of the past week.

Kansas (2-0) will look to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 at 3 pm on Saturday, when they play at Houston (1-1) at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

The game will be shown on ESPNU and the Jayhawks will return home the following week for their second home game of the season against Duke.

While you wait, check out our latest KU football talk below…