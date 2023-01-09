Talk Story To Me Presents the Next Wave of Storytelling – Black Girl Nerds
Josh Evans, founder of High Form Family, is spearheading the next major wave of storytelling. Through his Audio Theater production banner Talk Story To Me, Josh Evans will be partnering with prominent POC cosplayers and personalities from the POC nerd community for original Audio Theater Tales beginning March 4th, 2023. Demetrius Holt (hellspawned_cosplay), Sabeen (thehijabibounder), Londyn Jackson (historyofthebatman), and Nichole (wondersoka).
Together they will bring to life a nine Episode anthology of superhero shorts, ranging from 6-8 minutes per episode, called “Triumphant.” While each Episode of Triumphant is a standalone story- throughout which each of these cosplayers and personalities will cameo their Incredible characters- the 9th, and final, Episode will bring them all together in a titillating team up tussle titled “The Cosplay Commandos.”
The superhero stories in Triumphant are not the stock footage Tales of flaunted heroics the mainstream has been bred to understand superhero stories solely to be. These are narratives which get at the heart of the question every Hero must reckon with, no matter how noble or how mired in the gray- What do you do when pain is part of the gig?
These Incredible folks will, of course, also be joined by the core Talk Story To Me actors, Damon Alums (urbanlegendvo), Kimberly Bonny (lanternvo), Andrew Lander (andrewlandervo), Atticus Batacan (realvoicebender), Myles Sands (dazmighty), Bo Martin Jr. (boknowsvo), and Frankie Harrison (mister.prezident).
This kind of Synergy has never happened before; we are no longer waiting. We are making our own at a high standard.
Synergy. Our own.
Demetrius Holt was able to summarize this sentiment in a single phrase that has begun to surf the waves of social media and beyond, with no signs of stopping.
Blerd and Powerful.