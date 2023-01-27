Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville (2-18, 0-9 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 pm EST at the Purcell Pavilion. Here’s how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

– Rankings:

Notre Dame Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NO/NO

NO/NO

NET

185th

334th

RPI

214th

309th

SOS

90th

76th

BPI

147th

311th

KenPom

150th

301 st

Horn

158th

303rd

Sagar’s

134th

231 st

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button