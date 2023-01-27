Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville (2-18, 0-9 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 pm EST at the Purcell Pavilion. Here’s how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
– Rankings:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|
AP/USA TODAY
|
NO/NO
|
NO/NO
|
NET
|
185th
|
334th
|
RPI
|
214th
|
309th
|
SOS
|
90th
|
76th
|
BPI
|
147th
|
311th
|
KenPom
|
150th
|
301 st
|
Horn
|
158th
|
303rd
|
Sagar’s
|
134th
|
231 st
– Team Leaders:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|
Points
|
Nate Laszewski (13.8)
|
El Ellis (17.8)
|
Rebounds
|
Nate Laszewski (7.3)
|
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
|
Assists
|
Trey Wertz (3.3)
|
El Ellis (4.7)
|
Steals
|
Cormac Ryan (1.1)
|
El Ellis (1.1)
|
Blocks
|
Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)
|
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
– Scoring:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|
Points Per Game
|
70.5
|
62.5
|
Field Goal %
|
45.3%
|
40.9%
|
FGM/FGA Per Game
|
25.5/56.4
|
21.6/52.8
|
Three Point %
|
37.5%
|
32.3%
|
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
|
9.2/24.6
|
6.1/18.8
|
Free Throw %
|
75.4%
|
71.4%
– Rebounding:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
30.9
|
31.9
|
Off. Reb. Per Game
|
6.7
|
9.1
|
Def. Reb. Per Game
|
24.2
|
22.8
|
Rebound Margin
|
-3.6
|
-2.3
– Defense:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
72.0
|
75.2
|
Opp. FG%
|
46.5%
|
47.7%
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
34.1%
|
35.0%
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.0
|
2.7
– Ball Handling:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.2
|
8.8
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
9.4
|
16.6
|
Turnover Margin
|
-0.6
|
-4.3
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.3
|
0.5
– ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 9.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.
– KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 17 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Notre Dame.
– Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 74-63 in favor of Notre Dame.
– Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 73, Louisville 61.
(Photo of Jae’Lyn Withers, Nate Laszewski, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes – USA TODAY Sports)
.