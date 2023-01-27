Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville (2-18, 0-9 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 pm EST at the Purcell Pavilion. Here’s how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

– Rankings:

Notre Dame Louisville AP/USA TODAY NO/NO NO/NO NET 185th 334th RPI 214th 309th SOS 90th 76th BPI 147th 311th KenPom 150th 301 st Horn 158th 303rd Sagar’s 134th 231 st

– Team Leaders:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Nate Laszewski (13.8) El Ellis (17.8) Rebounds Nate Laszewski (7.3) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0) Assists Trey Wertz (3.3) El Ellis (4.7) Steals Cormac Ryan (1.1) El Ellis (1.1) Blocks Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

– Scoring:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Per Game 70.5 62.5 Field Goal % 45.3% 40.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.5/56.4 21.6/52.8 Three Point % 37.5% 32.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.2/24.6 6.1/18.8 Free Throw % 75.4% 71.4%

– Rebounding:

Notre Dame Louisville Rebounds Per Game 30.9 31.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 6.7 9.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.2 22.8 Rebound Margin -3.6 -2.3

– Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Notre Dame Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 72.0 75.2 Opp. FG% 46.5% 47.7% Opp. 3PT% 34.1% 35.0% Steals Per Game 5.2 5.2 Blocks Per Game 3.0 2.7

– Ball Handling:

Notre Dame Louisville Assists Per Game 12.2 8.8 Turnovers Per Game 9.4 16.6 Turnover Margin -0.6 -4.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 0.5

– ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 9.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.

– KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 17 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Notre Dame.

– Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 74-63 in favor of Notre Dame.

– Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 73, Louisville 61.

(Photo of Jae’Lyn Withers, Nate Laszewski, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes – USA TODAY Sports)

