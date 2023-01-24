Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville (2-17, 0-8 ACC) is set to face Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 pm EST at the Conte Forum. Here’s how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
– Rankings:
|Boston College
|Louisville
|
AP/USA TODAY
|
NO/NO
|
NO/NO
|
NET
|
334th
|
RPI
|
303rd
|
SOS
|
67th
|
BPI
|
183rd
|
315th
|
KenPom
|
184th
|
296 th
|
Horn
|
204th
|
310th
|
Sagar’s
|
148th
|
229th
– Team Leaders:
|Boston College
|Louisville
|
Points
|
Quinten Post (14.3)
|
El Ellis (17.8)
|
Rebounds
|
Quinten Post (6.4)
|
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
|
Assists
|
Makai Ashton-Langford (2.3)
|
El Ellis (4.7)
|
Steals
|
Jaeden Zackery (1.5)
|
El Ellis (1.2)
|
Blocks
|
Makai Ashton-Langford (0.7)
|
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
– Scoring:
|Boston College
|Louisville
|
Points Per Game
|
65.9
|
62.4
|
Field Goal %
|
43.1%
|
40.3%
|
FGM/FGA Per Game
|
24.9/57.6
|
21.4/53.0
|
Three Point %
|
29.2%
|
31.4%
|
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
|
4.9/16.6
|
5.9/18.8
|
Free Throw %
|
70.1%
|
71.5%
– Rebounding:
|Boston College
|Louisville
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
33.6
|
32.2
|
Off. Reb. Per Game
|
9.8
|
9.2
|
Def. Reb. Per Game
|
23.8
|
23.0
|
Rebound Margin
|
-1.3
|
-2.3
– Defense:
|Boston College
|Louisville
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
69.7
|
75.2
|
Opp. FG%
|
44.5%
|
47.6%
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
37.7%
|
35.0%
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.6
|
5.3
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.6
|
2.6
– Ball Handling:
|Boston College
|Louisville
|
Assists Per Game
|
11.2
|
8.7
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
12.0
|
16.5
|
Turnover Margin
|
1.1
|
-4.1
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
0.9
|
0.5
– ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.3 percent chance to win against Boston College.
– KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 71-62 in favor of Boston College.
– Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 70-61 in favor of Boston College.
– Personal Prediction: Boston College 70, Louisville 65.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes – USA TODAY Sports)
