Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville (2-17, 0-8 ACC) is set to face Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 pm EST at the Conte Forum. Here’s how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

– Rankings:

Boston College Louisville AP/USA TODAY NO/NO NO/NO NET 334th RPI 303rd SOS 67th BPI 183rd 315th KenPom 184th 296 th Horn 204th 310th Sagar’s 148th 229th

– Team Leaders:

Boston College Louisville Points Quinten Post (14.3) El Ellis (17.8) Rebounds Quinten Post (6.4) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0) Assists Makai Ashton-Langford (2.3) El Ellis (4.7) Steals Jaeden Zackery (1.5) El Ellis (1.2) Blocks Makai Ashton-Langford (0.7) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

– Scoring:

Boston College Louisville Points Per Game 65.9 62.4 Field Goal % 43.1% 40.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.9/57.6 21.4/53.0 Three Point % 29.2% 31.4% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 4.9/16.6 5.9/18.8 Free Throw % 70.1% 71.5%

– Rebounding:

Boston College Louisville Rebounds Per Game 33.6 32.2 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.8 9.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.8 23.0 Rebound Margin -1.3 -2.3

– Defense:

Boston College Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.7 75.2 Opp. FG% 44.5% 47.6% Opp. 3PT% 37.7% 35.0% Steals Per Game 6.6 5.3 Blocks Per Game 3.6 2.6

– Ball Handling:

Boston College Louisville Assists Per Game 11.2 8.7 Turnovers Per Game 12.0 16.5 Turnover Margin 1.1 -4.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.5

– ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.3 percent chance to win against Boston College.

– KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 71-62 in favor of Boston College.

– Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 70-61 in favor of Boston College.

– Personal Prediction: Boston College 70, Louisville 65.

