Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville Men’s Basketball vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville (2-17, 0-8 ACC) is set to face Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 pm EST at the Conte Forum. Here’s how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

– Rankings:

Boston College Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NO/NO

NO/NO

NET

334th

RPI

303rd

SOS

67th

BPI

183rd

315th

KenPom

184th

296 th

Horn

204th

310th

Sagar’s

148th

229th

.

