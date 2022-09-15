Taking the Stage: Performing arts spark fun this fall | Rowan Today

This Fall, the College of Performing Arts Returns with vibrant performances showcasing the Talent and rigor of Faculty and students, special engagements from guest artists and the return of the Marie Rader Presenting Series.

Here’s a look at what to expect this season:



Just in time for Rowan’s annual Family Weekend, the College is hosting the legendary Urban Bush Women who brought theirs Legacy + Lineage + Liberation program to Pfleeger Concert Hall on September 24. The Brooklyn-based performance ensemble has celebrated the power of Women(+) for 38 years and counting, amplifying Voices of equity and justice through iconic works. The first program of the 22|23 season from the Marie Rader Presenting Series demonstrates Rowan’s commitment to expanding exceptional performing arts programming, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, for the university community and beyond.

“Urban Bush Women were one of the last ensembles to perform here during the fondly remembered Glassboro Center for the Arts era (2001). I can think of no better time to welcome a new generation of UBW company members back to campus, to inspire a new generation of audience members through fierce joy, kicking off what promises to be another energizing season of live art,” shares Debbie Shapiro, Artistic Director of the Marie Rader Presenting Series.

Also from the College of Performing Arts, the Department of Theater & Dance marks an important milestone: the Inaugural Rowan Dance Festival Gala. Performances from Rowan Dance alumni-affiliated studios, Rowan’s own student-run contemporary dance organization, Dance Extensions, and a special reprise excerpted from Urban Bush Women’s September performance will commemorate the opening of the new Wilson Hall Dance Studios in October, an important step for the College and Dance at Rowan. From the MainStage, the always popular Fall Cabaret returns, traditionally offering a re-mixed program of musical theater favorites and lesser-known tunes, and don’t miss The Ways of White Folks, Langston Hughes’ 1934 collection of short stories, come to life with immersive, Promenade staging that brings audience members on a tour of the venue to witness the private lives of each character. In the season’s final production, see science and dance collide in a Collaborative experiment with Rowan’s mechanical engineering program, Exo-skin-esphere. Graduate students Researching Robotics merge Dancers with exoskeleton suits to robotically Transform shape and movement.

“Our MainStage season line-up is viscerally Transforming and enlightening,” said Paule Turner, Associate Professor and Department Chairperson. “We’re excited that this year’s programming continues our mission to dream of a more diverse, inclusive and equitable world.”

The Department of Music will again host its free Faculty Spotlight Series, where Rowan’s own world-class roster of musicians showcase their craft. The Fall lineup includes Denis DiBlasio’s jazz, Timothy Schwarz on violin, Marie Trudeau on oboe, Noa Evenon on saxophone, Director of Percussion Fabio Oliviera, and Brian Betz on jazz guitar. Rounding out the calendar are the College’s student ensembles, choirs, bands, orchestras and “Evening of Opera Scenes” from Rowan’s Opera Company.

“We are looking forward to sharing the excellent work of our students, Faculty and guests in this upcoming season,” said Rick Dammers, Dean of the College of Performing Arts, “While every season is unique, our patrons can always count on performances that are interesting, engaging and well done.”

For a full list of performances and events, and to reserve tickets, visit cpa.rowan.edu/boxoffice.

Programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The Marie Rader Presenting Series is made possible in part through generous support from the Henry M. Rowan Foundation via the Marie Rader Memorial Fund.