Taking it to the street: Citywide Arts Festival Releases weekend performance schedule

MANCHESTER, NH – Monday was Day One of the Inaugural Citywide Arts Festival, which included the unveiling of the refurbished Cat Alley.

It’s just beginning and there’s so much more to come.

Below is a round-up of the week’s worth of activities that culminated in next weekend’s street fair on Hanover Street.

Mini-Mural Monster Hunt August 29 – September 16 @ Downtown Businesses FREE – Find all the mini-mural monsters for a chance to win a gift card to a participating downtown business! For an official Monster mural checklist, visit a participating business. For an updated list of businesses go to 550arts.com or email [email protected]

Community Threads September 15, 17, & 18 @ Currier Museum of Art Let’s build something beautiful together! The Currier invites community members to contribute to an on-going, large scale Weaving project that represents individuals and communities as a whole. Come help us build relationships while finding a sense of calm through this traditional craft. Join us for this project and more at Art After Work at the museum on Thursday, September 15th, as well as the Street Fair on August 17th and 18th. https://currier.org/event/art-after-work-5/ Wednesday, September 14th Excerpts & Investigation: A NH Dance Collaborative Performance

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM @ The Factory On Willow FREE – Registration is recommended. Excerpts and Investigation invites the audience to watch three, short segments of an evening length dance called The Shire, performed by Nsquared Dance. A post performance Moderated discussion will allow for inquiry into the presentation that will provide the audience with the opportunity to hear from both the choreographer and the dancers. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/excerpts-and-investigation-tickets-403564140207

Trial Tap/Jazz Combo Class (Grades 1-5) 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration or tap shoes required.

Glass Demonstration 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM @ Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass Stop in to meet the artist and see a demonstration. This painterly process of using only glass powders is just one technique to form fused glass art. It’s free to try for yourself! NEW Fall leaves will be available. Browse the gallery and shop new collections early. https://www.studioverne.com/

Family Clay Jack-o-Lantern Jar Sculpting 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM @ Studio 550 Art Center Get ready for fall and make your own clay pumpkin! Sculpt it, carve it, and decorate it – then use it as a jar or tea light candle holder when it’s done. Preregistration is required here: https://550arts.as.me/Familyclaysculpting

Glass Demonstration 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM @ Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass Stop in to meet the artist and see a demonstration. This painterly process of using only glass powders is just one technique to form fused glass art. It’s free to try for yourself! NEW Fall leaves will be available. Browse the gallery and shop new collections early. https://www.studioverne.com/

Street Fair

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.

Witch Crafting Series with Shadow & Soul Emporium – Arts Festival Exclusive!

11:30 AM – 4:30 PM (30 minute classes on the half hour) @ Shadow & Soul Emporium Tent Weave Magic Into Your Handmade Craft Projects and Create powerfully Magical crafts with Shadow and Soul Emporium! We will assist you as you let personal energy flow through your hands and into these fun and imaginative crafts especially designed for Manchester Arts attendees. Registration required: https://witchcrafting.as.me/schedule.php

Show Opening of Full Circle at Mosaic Art Collective 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Mosaic Art Collective Mosaic Art Collective is hosting a grand opening and their first show entitled Full Circle. This group show features southern NH artists responding to the theme Full Circle and what it means to them. The opening will include an internal gallery opening presented by See/Saw Art entitled The Locals. www.mosaicartcollective.com

Trial Adult Tap Class (Beginner) 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Street Fair

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.

Trial Adult Tap Class (Intermediate) 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Hip Hop Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12) 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Hip Hop Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12) 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Contemporary Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12) 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Contemporary Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12) 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

In addition to a week’s worth of activities and happenings that are open to the public, the culmination of the festival is a dynamic street fair on Saturday and Sunday, the 17 and 18 of September, in the Opera Block of Hanover Street.

The fair will include live entertainment, an arts market, and food vendors, as well as active art installations and experiences. The street fair is a FREE event for all ages.

Below is the official performance schedule for The River Stage at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival. We’re excited by the diversity of performers and hope everyone will come and enjoy a beautiful fall day on Hanover Street, celebrating the arts in Manchester!

The River Stage is located at Hanover Street and Londonderry Lane:

Saturday, September 17

10 am Children’s Music Concert performed by Miss Julieann presented by Manchester

Community Music School

Community Music School 11 am Dimensions in Dance Performance & Interactive Workshop

12 pm Brother Seamus

1 pm Paul Nelson

2 pm Palace Theater PYT Performance

3 pm Interactive Drumming Circle with NH Artist Laureate Theo Martey

4 pm Drag Performance by House of Marvel Entertainment

Sunday, September 18

10 am Palace Theater PYT Performance

10:30 am Bellami Fitness Interactive Performance

11 a.m. Justin Cohn

12 pm Mike Becker

1 pm Queen City Improv

2 Songwriter Showcase with Liam Spain

3 pm Manchester Community Music School Student Performers (location: Spotlight Room)

*2-4 pm Go Ninja Circus Arts Aerial Performers

Manchester Makes- Community Art Area

Location: Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover Street, All Day- Saturday and Sunday, September 17th & 18th