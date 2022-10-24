Taking a look at the 2022-23 FSU Men’s Basketball Roster

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State men’s basketball opens up their public exhibition season on Thursday at 7 pm when they host Newberry College at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game against Newberry College marks the lone public exhibition for the Seminoles before they open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7th by hosting Stetson at 7 pm

Below we are going to take a look at the roster with some thoughts on each Scholarship player:

G Caleb Mills – The 6-foot-5, 180-pounds redshirt junior is the ‘veteran’ of the FSU roster. He enters his third season with the Seminoles (and second on the court). He led FSU in scoring a season ago, scoring 12.7 points per game while appearing in 26 games and starting 23 of those outings. They shot 43.3% from the field and 35.3% from the perimeter. He had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.19 last season. His 39 steals last season were the most of any returning Seminole. He is expected to be a member of the starting five for the Seminoles.

G Cam’Ron Fletcher – The junior guard is entering his second season with FSU. A season ago he appeared in 29 games with no starts. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 36.2% from the perimeter. Fletcher, who is 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, could contend for minutes as a big guard/wing at the four due to FSU’s potential interior depth issues and his Athletic traits. It will be interesting to see if he has matured into a potential starting role for the Seminoles or if he remains an energy option off the bench.

G Darin Green Jr. – The 6-foot-5, 195-pound junior guard is a transfer from UCF. Last season at UCF, he averaged a career-high 13.3 points, while making a career-high 87 3-point shots. His ability to shoot from the perimeter should allow him to play a major role for the Seminoles. He showed how well he fit with FSU during their recent Canadian tour when he averaged 20.3 points per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field and 43.3% from the perimeter. Green Jr. could start for the Seminoles or play the sixth-man role – a Pivotal spot for the Seminoles in recent history. Whether he is out there for the opening tip or playing starter-quality minutes off the bench, he must be given the green light often and be allowed to be a volume shooter.

G Matthew Cleveland – The sophomore guard returns after a freshman season that saw him lose confidence in his shot. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing was the second-leading scorer for the Seminoles last season (11.5 ppg). They shot 45.2% from the field, just 17.6% from the perimeter, and also struggled at the line (55.5%). Cleveland recently told Noles247.com that he has revised his shooting technique, working a great deal on that during this past offseason, and has hopes of improving his ability from all over the floor and especially at the line. He is also the leading rebounder returning for FSU (4.6 boards per game). They should factor into the starting rotation.

G Jalen Warley – The sophomore guard is the primary point guard returning for the Seminoles this season. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard averaged 3.7 points last season, with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. His 78 assists a season ago are the most for a returning Seminole. Warley struggled as a shooter (33.1% from the floor, 30.0% from the perimeter). The hope is that he can fill the void left by the departure of RayQuan Evans and evolve into FSU’s starting point guard and top distributor.

G Chandler Jackson – The freshman guard was the most highly touted high school addition for the Seminoles, signing out of Christian Brothers Academy in Memphis, Tenn. He is seen as a physical guard with a capable shot. His leadership ability and intangibles have been praised by the staff. A thumb injury has slowed him down in the preseason and may impact his availability when the season tips off, although he is expected to return soon to on-court action.

G Tom House – The 6-foot-7, 200-pound freshman guard from Centerville High School near Dayton, Ohio. House brings a variety of skills to the guard position, but his greatest asset as a freshman may be that he already possesses a high basketball IQ and his ability to shoot from the Perimeter – he shot 44.4% from the outside during FSU’s time in Canada earlier this year. He made 222 3-point shots over his final three high school seasons. He comes from a strong high school program that is well coached, which should help him be a bit ahead of schedule as a freshman making the transition to the college game.

G Jeremiah Bembry – The 6-foot-6, 185-pound freshman guard from Brooklyn, NY signed with FSU out of the Executive Education Academy. Bembry is a very athletic wing who fits FSU’s style of play and is definitely a fan of being categorized as a big guard, capable of playing the point. That being said, he will likely have the largest transition from his past level of play to the Collegiate game among FSU’s newcomers.

F Jaylan Gainey – The Brown transfer was supposed to add veteran experience and depth to the interior, but a preseason knee injury for the 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man has ruled him out for the season.

F De’Ante Green – The freshman forward suffered an ACL injury during his senior high school season. He is almost fully recovered from that injury. A potential redshirt season has been previously mentioned for Green, but with the loss of Gainey he could see action when he is fully medically cleared.

F Cameron Corhen – The 6-foot-10, 225-pound freshman forward is an Athletic big man who does a good job of getting up-and-down the court. Corhen, who is from Allen, Texas, signed with FSU out of Sunrise Christian. He has a capable jumper and a good interior game on the offensive end, but his greatest contribution could be in helping FSU to improve on the interior – an area where they struggled mightily at times a season ago. He is very good at competing on the defensive end, altering and blocking shots, and working on the glass. With the loss of Gainey and Green’s lack of availability, his role is likely going to be more than originally planned for this coming season.

F Baba Miller – The freshman forward, who is 6-foot-11 and 204 pounds, is the most intriguing player on FSU’s roster this coming season. A native of Mallorca, Spain, Miller, who chose the Seminoles over Gonzaga, comes to FSU after participating with the Real Madrid program in his native country. Miller is coming to the college game because he wants to get better, especially physically and technically. He has a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He has guard skills, due to the way he played the game prior to a 9-inch growth spurt that began when he was 14. He can stretch the floor as a shooter, but also make noise around the rim. A capable jumper with good timing, he can be a rim protector on the defensive end. Miller is the piece on the table for the Seminoles that has the potential to most change their fortunes among the newcomers.

C Naheem McLeod – The sophomore big man returns after appearing in 18 games and starting five last season. A hand injury suffered at Clemson derailed him as he was starting to pick up production and consistency in his play for the Seminoles. They averaged 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-4, 255-pound big man is the odds-on favorite to be the starting big man for the Seminoles. A jump in his production, and defensive presence (just seven blocked shots a season ago), is a requirement as he fills the void left by the losses of Malik Osborne, Tanor Ngomand others.

FSU’s current roster includes numerous walk-on contributors: G Cleveland Yates (RS-JR), G Tibor Palinkas (JR), G Max Thorpe (RS-SO), G Isaac Spainhour (RS-SO), F Michael Brown (SO) , G RJ Morris (FR)