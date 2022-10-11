Taking a look at NBA players who have dated Queen of Pop Madonna

With the insane amount of famous people who have played in the NBA throughout its history, one would think that Madonna might have had more than one that caught her eye. But, in the league’s history, there’s only been one player good enough for the “Queen of Pop.”

In the world of music, Madonna is a legend. With hit songs like “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl” and “Vogue,” among many others, Madonna has made a name for herself. She has won seven out of the 28 Grammy nominations of her career. Throughout those years where she dominated the charts, Madonna paid attention to only one NBA player.

Back in the 90s, Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls was known to be an entire character in the NBA. Because of this, Madonna made an exception, and the two started dating. Fans and other players knew that Rodman and Madonna were an item, but not everyone knew all the details.

Two decades later, Rodman revealed in an interview on 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that Madonna offered him $20 million to impregnate her. As crazy as it seems, the two never had a child together.

Aside from Rodman, no one in the NBA really caught Madonna’s attention. There were rumors about some players, but there was never confirmation of those rumored relationships.

