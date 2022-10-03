Takeaways from Wake Forest Basketball’s Open Practice

Last Thursday, the Wake men’s basketball team opened their practice to the media for the first time. Here are my main takeaways, along with some notable quotes from head coach Steve Forbes.

  • The team Captains for the 2022-2023 season are Daivien Williamson, Jao Ituka, Tyree Appleby, and Andrew Carr. Although three of the four played for other programs last season (all except Williamson, who transferred in from ETSU prior to the 2020-2021 season), Forbes said that the Captains “have, for the most part, done everything we’ve asked them to do on and off the court.”

