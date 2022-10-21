Takeaways from Wake Forest basketball open practice No. 3

The 2022-23 basketball season is just around the corner. Thursday marked the third team practice that was open to the media. Here are my takeaways from the session:

Thursday was the Bobi Klintman show

The Swedish freshman was perfect from the field during the team’s live period, knocking down several field goals including multiple threes and mid-range jumpers. He also flashed as a passer — several times he hit backdoor cutters for easy buckets from the perimeter. The fast-paced nature of Steve Forbes’ system seems to be well-suited to Klintman’s game.

