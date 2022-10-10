Takeaways From Wake Forest Basketball Open Practice No. 2

Thursday marked the second open media practice of the season for the Wake Forest men’s basketball team. Here are some of my takeaways along with a few quotes from head coach Steve Forbes.

Damari Monsanto may be the best 1-on-1 player on the team

No one could stop him during live drills — his handle on the ball looked sharp and he shot it well not only from deep, but from mid-range as well. They also threw down a Monster Windmill during the live scrimmage period.

“He’s a talented player,” Forbes said. “There’s no doubt about it. He knows what I expect and I’ve been very pleased with him in the fall, he’s had one of the better falls of all of our players.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button