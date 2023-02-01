Takeaways from Virginia Tech football’s 2023 schedule

Virginia Tech football found out what its 2023 schedule entailed earlier this week, when the ACC revealed the fall slate for all 14 of its teams on the ACC Network.

Tech will have an even six games at home and six on the road, while playing 11 of its 12 games on Saturday, with the lone exception being a fan-favorite Thursday night contest inside Lane Stadium.

New season tickets are available now starting at $350. You can pick your preferred seat location and enjoy a number of exclusive benefits while maximizing value when compared to single game ticket prices.

Current season ticket holders must renew their tickets and Hokie Scholarship Fund gift by March 1, 2023, in order to take part in the annual seat improvement process this spring.

While there is plenty of time until the Hokies’ season opener at home versus Old Dominion on Labor Day weekend, Let’s take a look at some of the early storylines to keep an eye on this fall.

1) The start will be pivotal. The majority of ACC teams typically play at least one conference team within their first four games of the season, but Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.) and Syracuse do not, as the trio will kick off their seasons playing four straight nonconference games. The Hokies, who haven’t played four straight nonconference games in six years, will look to accomplish the same feat the 2017 team did by going 4-0. They will face the 2022 Big Ten West Divisional Winner in Purdue at home Sept. 9 and then play at Rutgers the following week. To wrap the month of September, Tech will take on Old Dominion (Sept. 2) and Marshall (Sept. 23), before it begins ACC play versus Pitt (Sept. 30).

Stay Connected with Tech Football



2) Speaking of beginning ACC play, that is no small task. Tech will face aforementioned Pitt (9-4, 5-3 ACC), Florida State (10-3, 5-3) and Wake Forest (8-5, 3-5) in consecutive weeks, marking teams that racked up 27 wins a season ago.

3) To close, Tech will have to be road warriors. The Hokies will play three of their last four games away from the friendly confines of Lane Stadium, marking the third straight season they have had to do so. Although not ideal, it’s happened six times since 2011 and the Hokies have fared well, owning a .500 or better winning percentage in all of those years except one. They will begin their road swing with a stop at Louisville, which welcomes a new head Coach (Jeff Brohm), to start November, then will head to Boston College the following week. Senior Day will take place on Nov. 18 versus NC State, then the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash will close the regular season in Charlottesville Nov. 25.

4) No-show in the Tar Heel State. As most fans know, the majority of the ACC charter members come from North Carolina (established in 1953). Since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004, they typically make a trip to North Carolina to face either Duke, NC State, North Carolina or Wake Forest at least once. However, this season will not be the case and marks the first time that’s happened since Tech joined the ACC. On the flip side, Tech will play host to the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack.

5) Another Thursday night game in Lane. Around this time last year, it was announced that the Virginia Tech-West Virginia game was going to be on a Thursday night in Blacksburg. Tech somewhat birthed the Thursday night concept in the 2000s and really made it a big deal for ESPN and college football fans nationwide. To have another one circled on the calendar for Hokie faithful is music to their ears, literally – go watch what it’s like below.