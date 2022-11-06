Takeaways from UConn’s Women’s basketball’s exhibition
HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn Women’s basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game.
The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending injuries, debuted their 2022-23 team in typical fashion, with a blowout win. With impressive debuts from newcomers and a veteran’s long-anticipated return, the Huskies gave a glimpse of what this season will look like.