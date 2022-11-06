Takeaways from UConn’s Women’s basketball’s exhibition

HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn Women’s basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game.

The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending injuries, debuted their 2022-23 team in typical fashion, with a blowout win. With impressive debuts from newcomers and a veteran’s long-anticipated return, the Huskies gave a glimpse of what this season will look like.

UConn opens the regular season Thursday against Northeastern at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion, but until then here are key takeaways from Sunday’s exhibition:

Another injury….

Sophomore guard Caroline Ducharme was unavailable Sunday. UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said Friday that Ducharme has been dealing with recent neck stiffness and at that point was a “maybe” for Sunday. With the Huskies’ season opener four days away, the day off will hopefully give Ducharme some time to rest before things get going and games become more competitive (UConn faces No. 3 Texas in eight days).

Who ran point?

Nika Muhl started at point guard on Sunday. The sophomore looked in control for the majority of the game, calling out plays and directing the defense. Muhl’s court vision also appeared to have improved from last season as she dished a clean pass to Dorka Juhasz in between the legs of Defenders under the basket to put UConn up by 24 in the second quarter. At 6:59 in the third, she threw a no-look pass to Azzi Fudd (who led with 29 points and nine 3-pointers) on the wing for an open 3-pointer.

Her signature aggressiveness was also on display as her first points of the game came from a steal-and-score play. At halftime, she led the team with three steals and two blocks. However, it was that same approach that caused her to pick up two early foul calls in the first quarter.

When she sat for rest, Auriemma went with a three-big lineup and had Azzi Fudd transition to point guard. Freshman Ines Bettencourt checked into the game in the final seven and a half minutes and ran a couple reps at point guard until Muhl checked back in.

Muhl finished Sunday with seven points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and five steals in 30 minutes.

How about them newcomers?

Fairfield grad transfer Lou Lopez Senechal started in place of Ducharme for her UConn debut. She and Ayanna Patterson were two of UConn’s biggest highlights in Sunday’s game. At halftime, Lopez Senechal led all scorers with 18 points while Patterson had a team-high five rebounds.

Lopez Senechal was a force from behind the arc. She ended the first quarter with back-to-back corner 3’s to give UConn a 13-point lead. She finished with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, Patterson was easily one of, if not the, most physical players all game. She wasn’t afraid to reach in and fight for loose balls, forcing two held ball calls in the second quarter. During her first six minutes on the court, she scored four points and grabbed down five rebounds (three offensive).

The freshman was the first sub off the bench for UConn in the second half. Patterson finished her Collegiate debut with 10 points, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

Bettencourt did not play in the first half. But played for the final seven-plus minutes of the game and scored her first points as a Husky from the foul line.

Aubrey Griffin’s return

In her first game back in nearly 600 days, redshirt junior Aubrey Griffin was met with a loud cheer from fans when she checked into the game as the first sub for UConn.

Griffin’s first touch was grabbing down an Offensive rebound. At 1:04 in the third, she ran through an open key to score an uncontested layup which was rewarded by a loud cheer from the fans.

The redshirt junior looked comfortable and at ease playing in her first game since April 2021. She finished with six points, eight rebounds and two steals playing 23 minutes on her birthday.