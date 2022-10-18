Takeaways from the Virginia men’s basketball scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– Virginia men’s basketball took to the Hardwood for the first time in months in the Cavaliers’ Pepsi Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, and there were plenty of things to see in those 40 minutes of play, including our first glimpse of Tony Bennett’s most talented recruiting class.

Here are the official stats provided by UVA basketball after the game:

BLUE Tops WHITE 64-54! Final stats:

KS: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK

AF: 14 PTS, 3 REB

JG: 13 PTS, 2 AST, 2 REB

IT: 12 PTS, 3 REB

KC: 11 AST, 3 STL

RB: 9 AST, 4 STL

TM: 12 PTS, 2 REB

BVP: 13 PTS, 3 REB

LB: 10 PTS, 2 REB

RD: 10 PTS

IM: 9 PTS, 9 REB

Michael Curran and I put together our biggest takeaways from the scrimmage:

Working the floor

20 – that’s the number of assists both Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman amassed together during the scrimmage for their respective teams. Although neither blew up the scoreboard, they both spread the ball and controlled the pace of the game (this second point was particularly true for Clark). Beekman would have wanted a better night on the scoresheet, going 2-of-10 from the floor. Beekman was not aggressive with his shot but added plenty of opportunities with his four steals and nine assists.

Clark is and will always be more of a floor general than an Offensive Weapon and that was once again shown during this scrimmage.

Fun freshmen

There has been a lot of hype around the first years and they delivered by flashing some potential in the game.

Isaac Traudt led the scoring for the freshmen group, knocking down four triples for 12 points – going 4-of-5 from outside the arc. He looked comfortable on the floor and was a very nice Offensive Weapon for the Cavaliers. He is still developing on the defensive side, picking up a few fouls, but overall an impressive showing by Traudt. Unfortunately for him, he was forced to step away and head to the locker room due to what appeared to be an ankle injury. Traudt did return to the game after being treated and was walking by his own accord during post game.

Meanwhile the other Isaac, Isaac McKneely, was also feeling it from three-point range, hitting three triples on 3-of-10 shooting. Ryan Dunn and Leon Bond were not going to be outdone by Isaac Squared. Dunn was able to show some of his ability on the defensive side, with a steal and a nice block, while picking up ten points on 5-of-7 shooting. Meanwhile, Bond added ten points and showed his ability as a midrange jump-shooter. They did have a few turnovers, but the potential is there for Bond to compete for minutes. Both Dunn and Bond are a bit raw but showed their athleticism on the court.

Shooting is much better

This team is a better shooting team, especially from long range, compared to last season. In addition to McKneely and Traudt, transfer Ben Vander Plas, who went 3-of-4 from three-point range, all showed what their additions will bring to the offense. Meanwhile, Armaan Franklin looked comfortable with his shot (and healthy). They finished the day shooting 4-of-6 from outside the arc. For Franklin it’s all about staying consistent throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Jayden Gardner handled business inside with his midrange jumper. He also continued to show what he did last season – his efficiency on offense. Tony Bennett had Gardner and Vander Plas guarding each other for most of the afternoon, and the latter is a good shooter. I felt like he needed the first half of the scrimmage to assimilate a little to the rhythm of things and he played his best minutes towards the final ten. I expect the Ohio transfer to play a significant role as the sixth man for Virginia.

No one can ever question Taine Murray’s hustle but he did have an up and down day, most so on the defensive side of the ball to be fair to Murray. Murray finished shooting 3-of-7 FG and 1-of-3 from deep.

Kadin Shedrick’s stock rises

Shedrick has to be the player that has shown the most improvement this offseason. They finished the scrimmage with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe. As you can see from the video above, Shedrick was aggressive and effective on the offensive side of the ball, while he showed a little more control on the defensive side and his ability to block and deny the opponent’s shot.

They defended the paint really well and gave Traudt some problems inside, however, they did struggle to stop Traudt on the perimeter.

Medical Report

Francisco Caffaro did not play in the scrummage. According to the Richmond Dispatch’s Mike Barber, Caffaro sat out due to a “mild concussion.”

In one sentence? This team showed they have some nice quality depth and will have the bench they missed last season.

