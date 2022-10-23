Takeaways from the Red and White Scrimmage

Louisville Live was a show.

Kenny Payne is more interested in a tell.

So the Louisville men’s basketball Coach was glad to get through Sunday’s Red and White Scrimmage at the KFC Yum Center with game tape that will teach him something about his team.

Payne won’t like everything he sees on further review. He called the lack of team defense “glaring” in the Red team’s 68-51 rout. And he noted some first-game jitters.

“But I’m pleased with the energy, pleased with the effort,” Payne said. “It’s the first time that we have something that we can evaluate.”

Some takeaways from what we saw — and Payne will see in a rewatch:

El Ellis is piecing together point guard

The numbers and the eye test agreed Sunday that Red team guard El Ellis was Louisville’s best player. It wasn’t particularly close. The senior guard scored 16 points and had a game-high seven assists, and the Red team outscored the White by 23 points when he was on the court.

Ellis made 7 of 10 shots, 1 of 3 3-point attempts and the only free throw he took. They had as many steals (three) as turnovers.

More than that, Ellis played with great pace and showed real competitive fire. In that regard, he seemed a step ahead of everyone on the roster.

Payne was pleased with that.

But he wants more.

Or in some cases, less.

“I know El can score, right?” Payne said. “I need El to facilitate more. Reject the urge of putting the ball in the basket when you get in the lane and give it up. And then watch how it comes back to you somewhere else. That’s what I’m trying to get El to do.”

That doesn’t mean Payne wants to reign in his best guard’s scoring mentality.

Payne called himself “happy with what (Ellis) did” Sunday, and the Coach knows that there will be times in games when he counts on Ellis to get buckets.

“But for right now, we’re trying to teach and build team chemistry,” Payne said. “Give it up. I know you’re open. I know you got a layup. Don’t take it. Pass it.”

JJ Traynor’s growth

Payne’s infamously rigorous practices are paying off. At least that’s what Ellis and freshman Kamari Lands said after Sunday’s scrimmage. Both professed themselves fresh after their Red team’s win.

“I feel great,” Lands said. “I could play again.”

Teammate JJ Traynor wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t know about that,” Traynor said. “My knees hurt.”

It didn’t show on the court.

Traynor had 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting, and as much as any basket, his body language stood out Sunday. They looked fast and comfortable and — much more so than a season ago — confident.

“Just confidence in myself and the coaches believing in me and, I feel like, my teammates’ trust and confidence in me,” Trayor said of the difference between this fall and last season. “And just going out there and playing hard, I feel like, made a difference.”

That’s what Payne wants from the 6-foot-8 junior, who played sparingly last season and made minimal impact outside of a breakout game at Notre Dame. Traynor has the length and athleticism to be a versatile power forward, but Payne wants him focused less on big production and more on small details.

That includes things like “walking on the court, with a swag, not walking like he dreads coming on the court,” Payne said. Payne noted on one play Traynor “set a great ball screen” is a play that ultimately led to him committing a turnover and “immediately his head went down.”

That led to him not sprinting back on defense, Payne said. Traynor looked “defeated,” and that’s a habit Payne wants him to break.

“Show confidence, exude confidence, even in times of adversity,” Payne said. “‘Even when you make mistakes. I’m OK with you making mistakes. I’m OK with you missing shots. JJ, I believe in you, just do it with confidence. Go 0 for 10 and do it with confidence and I’ll never say a word.’ That’s what I want.”

James, Withers cit

Louisville played without a full roster Sunday, with guard Mike James and forward Jae’Lyn Withers missing the scrimmage due to injuries.

Payne didn’t elaborate on their status, saying he’s “hoping” that both are dealing with “nagging” injuries that won’t limit them for long. James missed last season with an Achilles injury.

With James and Withers on the court, Payne said, “we got a fighting chance” if the Cards buy into a collective team defense. He was particularly effusive about James, saying “his spirit exudes winning.”

“He’s bubbly. He’s about his teammates,” Payne said. “His energy is positive at all times. Now when he goes into his room, he’s probably crying, ‘I’m ready to be on the court.’ But when he’s not in his room and he’s around others, you see that there’s a spirit about him that’s special.”