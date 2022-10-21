Takeaways From Louisville Men’s Basketball’s 2022 Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Louisville men’s basketball program held their annual Media Day on Wednesday, and you can imagine, the Cardinals had plenty to discuss regarding the upcoming 2022-23 season. Below are some of the more impactful takeaways from the availability with head coach Kenny Payne and the players.

Louisville is set to tip off the season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 vs. Bellamine at the KFC Yum! Center

Payne’s Culture Change Focusing on Getting Players to “Conquer Themselves”

Since his hiring back in March, new Louisville head Coach Kenny Payne has talked about the culture that he wants to establish at Louisville on a couple of occasions. Over the summer when speaking at a season ticket event, he said that he is not focused on wins and losses in year one, and simply wants to focus on building a “championship culture” during his first year at the helm.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button